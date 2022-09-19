Bravo Star Said They’d ‘Rather Die’ Than Attend Reunion

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion has just been filmed but Bravo fans shouldn’t expect to see one guest star at the cast’s reunion.

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo has appeared in a few episodes of the season thanks to her relationship with longtime star Craig Conover. She also had some tense moments on-camera with Conover’s ex Naomie Olindo during Austen Kroll’s Friendsgiving, but the two appeared to resolve their issues.

On September 13, the day the reunion filmed, the Instagram account “Bravo Breaking News” shared on their Instagram Story the hope that DeSorbo and Patricia Altschul would be at the “Southern Charm” reunion. In a photo posted to their Instagram account, they showed that DeSorbo replied to the Story, “Hahahah I rather die than go to that reunion.”

DeSorbo Was Slammed by Many ‘Southern Charm’ Fans Over Her Comments

There were mixed reactions to the news both in the Instagram comments and in a Reddit thread sharing the news, but many people slammed DeSorbo. “She doesn’t even go here,” someone wrote. Another added, “Because you know you will get eaten alive for being so insecure in ur relationship and script flipping to make Naomi look bad when really you literally are obsessed with her and can’t keep her name out of your mouth.”

One person wrote, “Watch out! Cool girl alert!! Just too super cool for Southern Charm K Paige.” Another agreed, “Shes just toooo cooollllll for anythinggg like *literally *” Someone else said, “Why tf is she acting so above it.” Quite a few people said DeSorbo likely wasn’t invited, with one person writing, “Quite the narcissistic way to say you weren’t invited. Craig and Austen provided 100x the storyline for summerhouse and they didn’t attend that reunion.”

Someone wrote, “Because she wasn’t invited…” Another agreed, “Hahahah we’d prefer to not see you on the reunion anyways.” Someone said, “Hahahah good bc no one wants you there. She would have went if she would have been invited.” Another said, “Why does she even think she will be included? She’s just a friend of on the show and is not needed for any conversation at the reunion.”

Some people defended DeSorbo and agreed with her, including one person who wrote, “If I was Paige, I would rather die than be at that reunion too. What sounds fun about it? Lol.” Someone else said, “Love Paige, but she’s not a regular so doesn’t need to be there. She’s busy I’m sure any way!! Hard worker!!” Another agreed, “I like her but she doesn’t need to be there she’s not a regular.” Someone else said, “I don’t blame her.”

Andy Cohen & Conover Teased That the Reunion Was Going to ‘Ignite’ & That Austen Kroll Was Ripped

Andy Cohen and Conover teased the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion in an Instagram Story posted by Cohen. In the video, Conover said they were halfway done filming the reunion but thought it was about to “ignite.”

Conover shared that it was his turn to be in the “hot seat” with Shep Rose and that’s why he thought it would get heated. Cohen also told Austen Kroll in the same Story that he felt as though he’d roasted him quite a bit.

