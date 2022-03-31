Bravo Star Hit With Major Backlash From Fans

“Summer House” fans are seeing a new side of a longtime cast member this season, and they aren’t loving it.

In the season 6 episode “That’s Not Amore,” a group dinner hosted by Andrea Denver spawned one of the nastiest fights ever seen on the show, and Paige DeSorbo appeared to be loving it.

Paige’s former partner in crime was Hannah Berner, but Hannah quit “Summer House” last summer. For season 6, Paige has teamed up with Ciara Miller, so perhaps it’s no surprise that she had Ciara’s back when she confronted Lindsay Hubbard in the latest episode.

After Ciara called Lindsay out for inviting their mutual love interest, Austen Kroll, to sleep in her bed, things went out of control – especially as Lindsay’s BFF Danielle Olivera, inserted herself into the conversation. Ciara began screaming in Danielle’s face before throwing a wine glass directly at her chest. In an interview with Us Weekly, Danielle revealed that the wine glass actually “shattered” on her chest.

Fans Noticed that Paige DeSorbo Was Smiling as the Violent Fight Played Out

Paige made a couple of shady comments in the “That’s Not Amore” episode. At one point, she commented on Lindsay’s one-night stand, Luciano, and cracked that the group’s Hamptons house isn’t “a brothel.” When the wine glass fight broke out, she also appeared to be smirking as she watched her roommates go at it.

The Queens of Bravo fan account posted a photo from the fight night with the caption, “From the sl*t shaming brothel comments towards Lindsay, to egging Ciara on, from the pure joy in watching Ciara and Danielle fight, this is a side of Paige that can’t hide behind Hannah.”

In the comment section, fans agreed that Paige’s mean comment about Lindsay was uncalled for.

“Why can Paige use Andrea and Craig at the same time while Lindsay having a one-night stand ON HER BIRTHDAY is comparable to a brothel,” one viewer wrote. “It’s so hateful, even for Bravo.”

“I thought without Hannah at the house Paige was going to thrive,” another wrote. “Showing us her true colors with all the unwarranted Lindsay hate and orchestrating this dinner fight.”

“The slut shaming comments and truly *diabolical* joy she got from Ciara’s tirade ends any bit of respect I had for her. Glad people are seeing who she really is,” another chimed in.

Some felt that Paige also seemed to “enjoy” watching the horrific fight go down between her female roommates, while carefully keeping her own hands clean.

“She was reveling in it,” a commenter tweeted. “She absolutely pushed Ciara to ruin a beautiful dinner.”

“Paige was the epitome of a mean high school girl,” another agreed.

“She told Ciara to go after Lindsay at dinner & manipulates many mean-girl situations with a nasty smile. I think we’re seeing her true colors,” another agreed.

Paige Explained What She Was Thinking When the Wine Fight Broke Out

Although Paige appeared to be enjoying her front-row seat to the fight, she was actually concerned about something. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that Ciara’s wine toss caught her off guard.

“Obviously, as one of the most selfish people on the planet, my first thought was, ‘Wow, I really hope I don’t get red wine on this dress, because I really love it,'” she said. “When anything physical ever breaks out, I immediately go the other way. I am not one to get messy. I will fight all day with my words, but once objects are thrown or fists come up, I’m totally out.”

She also defended Ciara, noting that the “crazy moment” was “so not Ciara’s personality.”

“I know that she apologized because that’s so not her character,” she added. “And Danielle and her left that weekend and that summer cool and friends … They talked about everything and they were fine, but it was definitely out of character for Ciara and she really is such a good person and sometimes people make mistakes. Ours just happened to be captured on camera.”

Danielle had a different story when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight. She revealed that Ciara only apologized to her on camera and that she would have “a lot more respect for her” if she had reached out to her privately as well. She added that she is not friends with Ciara and likely never will be, and considers her strictly an “acquaintance.”

READ NEXT: The Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House