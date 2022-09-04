Bravo Star Slammed for ‘Tone Deaf’ Comments About Working Women

Paige DeSorbo, star of “Summer House” and its spinoff “Winter House,” was in some hot water with fans after she posted an Instagram Story about women and work.

She posted a photo on her Story showing herself holding an iced coffee while sitting in a car but it was the caption that rubbed many people the wrong way. “Let’s go back to when women didn’t work,” she wrote. Here is a screenshot of the Story:

DeSorbo Was Ripped by Many Bravo Fans for the ‘Embarrassing’ Post

A screenshot of DeSorbo’s post was shared on Reddit, where it picked up over 300 comments from people who mostly slammed the reality star for her comment. One person wrote, “and didn’t have the vote and weren’t able to get a credit card without a husband.” Another added, “Don’t forget the power imbalance at home since the men made all the money and women didn’t have any financial power or freedom…” Someone else said, “or put women back in bone corsets where they could barely breathe much less speak for themselves.”

One person slammed DeSorbo, “If you don’t want to work then fine, but never speak for all women.” Several others accused DeSorbo of not having a hardworking job, as someone wrote, “I don’t think I’d even consider what she does for a living as working…” Another replied, “Wow are you serious? It takes minutes for her to set up her ring light. Don’t belittle that effort.”

One person wrote, “She works for dozens of minutes a week. DOZENS!!!!!” Someone else said, “Do you know how many times she would need to take a photo of the same Zara outfit from different angles? It’s a thankless job.” Another agreed, “My thought exactly. Imagine if she actually had to do real work and not make a ton of money from it!” Someone “else said, “She already doesn’t work! I’ve never seen someone lay in bed and stare at their phone more than Paige.

Others accused DeSorbo of having the privilege to make a comment like that, even as a joke. Someone said, “But she has the privilege to say these things. That’s the thing.” Another agreed, “I know this is a joke. But this made me go from tolerating her to being in full in nope mode. She has the privilege of making this joke due to the work and sacrifices that women have made for generations to get equal footing in the workplace, and still don’t have by the way.”

DeSorbo was criticized by others, including one who said, “I’m embarassed for her.” Someone else said, “its a really embarassing post.” One person said, “I don’t care if she’s trying to be funny. She sucks and is so tone deaf it’s embarrassing.”

DeSorbo Is Currently Dating Craig Conover & Is Guest Starring on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8

In addition to starring on “Summer House and “Winter House,” DeSorbo has now made a few appearances on a third Bravo show, “Southern Charm.” The hit Bravo show is now airing the 8th season and DeSorbo has made some visits to her boyfriend, OG star Craig Conover.

In the lastest episode of “Southern Charm,” DeSorbo and Naomie Olindo had a confrontation at Austen Kroll’s Friendsgiving party. DeSorbo told Olindo, Conover’s ex, that she didn’t appreciate her pulling Conover aside at another event earlier in the season. However, instead of having a big fight, the two women cleared the air and ended the conversation on good terms.

