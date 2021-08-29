PHOTO: Pandora Vanderpump Sabo’s Baby Bump on Display at Anniversary Party

Pandora Vanderpump Sabo is pregnant with her first child. She and her husband, Jason Sabo, announced the exciting news on Instagram on August 8, 2021, one day after the couple confirmed the pregnancy in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone,” Pandora told the outlet. “We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives,” she added.

On August 27, 2021, Pandora and Jason celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. The two celebrated with an outdoor dinner party, and Pandora shared a photo of her growing baby bump at the event.

“With the love of my life, celebrating ten years of marriage. I love you @bo_knows_wine and our little bump so much,” Pandora captioned a photo of her and Jason holding her tummy. The mom-to-be was glowing in a floor-length, black floral dress.

Pandora Is Due in the Winter & Hasn’t Revealed Her Baby’s Sex

According to the Daily Mail, Pandora and Jason are set to become parents in the winter, though Pandora’s exact due date is unknown. The report indicates that Pandora and Jason “will keep the child’s sex a surprise,” which suggests that the couple has decided not to find out.

Over the past decade, many wondered when Pandora and Jason would start a family, but in 2019, Pandora’s mother, Lisa Vanderpump, explained that the timing had to be right. “You know what? They’ve been working so hard… I think they really want to get their business [going more] and it’s doing so well. Vanderpump Rose is just flying, but I think something might happen,” Lisa told Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“People are saying ‘Would you put pressure on them?’ I absolutely wouldn’t because it’s got to be them that’s got to raise the child. And it’s got to be them that’s gonna be up [with the baby]. And it’s gotta be the time in your life when you’re ready for it. I think they’re kind of prepared, but I think Jason’s been traveling a lot. So I think they want that to slow down a little bit [first],” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star explained.

Alas, the time has come — and Lisa simply cannot wait to become “Nanny Pinky.”

“Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason. It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep,” Lisa told the Daily Mail.

Pandora & Jason Posted Tributes to One Another on Their Anniversary & Both Mentioned Their Baby

Pandora and Jason both took to Instagram to share tribute posts to one another in honor of their 10-year wedding anniversary. Both posts mentioned their baby — and their new role as parents.

“Happy 10 year wedding anniversary my sweet husband [Jason]. The past decade being married to you has flown by and I can’t believe we are at the ten year mark already. Every day I love you more and I am so proud to be your wife – you are my everything and I love the life we’ve built together. I am so excited for this new adventure and to see you step into the role of father, one you were born to fulfill. I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to celebrate our love story with you tonight and always. Happy Anniversary!” the caption on Pandora’s Instagram post read.

“The last 10 years with you have been perfect…you never stop loving me, our family, our puppies…we’ve had so many successes to celebrate together. Because of you, [Pandora], our lives are going to become even more perfect with Baby Sabo on the way. I love you so so so much baby. Happy Anniversary, I can’t wait to start our new family together with you,” Jason captioned his post.

