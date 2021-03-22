Patricia Altschul & Shep Rose Give Health Update on Her Butler, Michael Kelcourse

Fans of Southern Charm know that there has always been one unofficial cast member: Michael Kelcourse. Kelcourse has been Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul’s longtime butler. Kelcourse has worked for Altschul for 17 years, and he had become part of the Southern Charm family. Sad news hit the Bravo world in February when Altschul’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, announced that Kelcourse suffered a spinal cord stroke.

“I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as ‘Michael The Butler’, recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a ‘spinal cord stroke,’” Sudler-Smith revealed to the Daily Dish in late February.

A fan tweeted at Altschul, “Does anyone know how #Michael our favorite butler is from #southerncharm? We all love him and wish him well!!”

The Southern Charm matriarch retweeted it and added the caption, “He is working hard at his rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center and is actually teaching other patients how to cook. He suffered a spinal stroke which is actually quite rare but has a positive outlook and is learning how to live with paralysis.”

Shep Rose Shared an Update Exclusively to Heavy

Altschul isn’t the only Southern Charm star keeping Kelcourse in their thoughts. Southern Charm original cast member Shep Rose chatted with Heavy on March 9 when he talked about the beloved butler. “We’re all thinking about him,” Rose shared with Heavy.

Rose continued saying, “It’s just so tough and you don’t know anything. You’ve gotta give it some time, so we all have our fingers crossed for sure and are praying and thinking about him.

The 41-year-old Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author added that Altschul and Sudler-Smith have nothing but love for Kelcourse. “I think that he and Patricia [Altschul] have had a lot of fun with the show over the years and with the fans and that’s been fun to see,” he told Heavy. “One thing I know is that whatever happens, he has got the support of Patricia and Whitney like to the ends of the earth, so that’s nice. That’s his family. They’ll take good care of him.”

Kelcourse’s Loved Ones Continue to Update Fans on His Health

Luzanne Otte, an administrator for Kelcourse’s CaringBridge page and Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend shared a life altering update February 23.

“When an otherwise healthy loved one becomes paraplegic over night, we may not know what to say but we know what to do: be at their side,” she wrote. “The pandemic has robbed us of that form of support. Since those dearest to Michael are not permitted to be physically present, we are hoping for a windfall of well-wishes from the public to support a lengthy journey. Michael’s support team recognizes the magic in a stranger’s kindness and healing power in their prayers.”

Kelcourse is seeking treatment at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA. While recovering, he has been enjoying the pet therapy program there with six Labrador retrievers. “As Michael’s navigating a new world, we appreciate your understanding of our judicious approach to the substance of journal entries for the time being,” Otte wrote in the another update posted Wednesday, March 3.

Fortunately, as Altschul mentioned, Kelcourse is getting stronger and partaking in some fun activities, such as teaching a cooking class. “I am pleased to report that Michael’s health continues to improve and his portfolio of adaptive skills expands,” Otte shared on March 19. “As the cook in residence, Michael offered to give lessons on how to make delicious, easy meals.”

