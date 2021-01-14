Inside Patricia Altschul’s Butler Michael Kelcourse’s House

Fans of Southern Charm know that there has always been one unofficial cast member: Michael Kelcourse. Kelcourse is Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul’s longtime butler. Kelcourse has been with Altschul for 17 years, she told a fan on Instagram.

Since Southern Charm premiered in 2014, Kelcourse has helped Altschul with every party and every guest. Southern Charm fans even consider him an honorary cast member. From serving his famous martinis to sanitizing all her packages to keeping the Southern Charm men drinking, Kelcourse does it all. Altschul recently took to Instagram to share a little about his life and where he lives.

Altschul posted a photo, as seen above, of an all-brick cottage and described his living quarters. “People are curious about #michaelthebutler … he lives in this cottage on the property which was built in the late 1700’s. It was remodeled and has a bedroom and bath..living room, dining area with a fireplace and a chef’s kitchen. We also added new heat and air conditioning.”

She added, “He has worked for me for 17 years and is in charge of the household staff. Michael trained in Europe as a professional butler however we consider him to be a member of the family… #southerncharm”

Altschul Shares Her Praise for Her Butler

Altschul hasn’t been shy about her admiration for her beloved butler. “I met with Michael immediately and persuaded him to come work for me, even as he was finishing his responsibilities in the Bostwick household,” Altschul wrote in her 2017 book The Art of Southern Charm, per People.

She continued writing, “As anyone who watches Southern Charm knows, Michael is a consummate professional: smart, skilled, and with impeccable taste. Best of all, he has a killer sense of humor—dry as my favorite martini.”

Altschul added that he was born in Michigan and discovered his passion for serving others, per People. After working at a nursing home after college, he ventured to New York where he served the late Lillian Bostwick. Kelcourse then gained formal training in England and Ireland, Altschul told a fan on Instagram.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Altschul’s usual hairstylist and Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy couldn’t do Altschul’s hair. Kelcourse took the responsibility and did her hair for her during quarantine, with even LeCroy sharing her praises.

Fans Were Eager for More Details on Kelcourse

Kelcourse’s quiet demeanor and subtle wit has made him a Southern Charm fan favorite. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and partner to Josh Flagg, Bobby Boyd shared his praises for Kelcourse. Boyd commented on the photo of his house, “I can’t wait to have one of his famous martinis by the pool.” Altschul seemed eager to accommodate, replying, “we will definitely do that.”

Many fans chimed in asking more questions about the beloved Charleston butler. One fan asked, “Does he have days off?” Altschul replied, “weekends and 3 weeks every year.” Another asked, “Beautiful house . Does all the staff live there?” Altschul assured the fan that the home was strictly for Kelcourse. Altschul also shared that she and Kelcourse have two separate addresses.

READ NEXT: Madison LeCroy Responds to Criticism of ‘Crooked Lip’ & Mouth