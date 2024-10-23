‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Posts Remembrance of Beloved Butler Michael Kelcourse

“Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul is remembering the life of her former butler and longtime friend, Michael Kelcourse.

A post on Kelcourse’s Caringbridge.org page announced that he died on October 22, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida due to complications related to a spinal cord injury and stroke. He was 71 years old.

In a message to fans, Kelcourse’s friend, Luzanne Otte, wrote that as he was preparing for death he asked her to send “caviar” for support. She added that he also would have liked “a bed full of dogs.” “How Michael missed all the dogs and what joy he showed after a visit with a service dog,” she wrote. “[Patricia Altschul’s] precious pug, Chauncey, preceded Michael in death by days. We find some comfort in the belief that they are on the next adventure together.”

Kelcourse worked for Altschul for 18 years and appeared on 21 episodes of “Southern Charm” alongside his boss, according to IMDb.

Patricia Altschul Posted an Instagram Tribute to Michael Kelcourse

Hours after Kelcourse’s death was announced, Altschul posted an Instagram tribute to him.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us Monday evening in Sarasota,” she wrote. “More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

Altschul recalled that Kelcourse was a fan favorite on “Southern Charm.” She recalled his humor and kindness, noting that hundreds of fans brought him “immense joy” in his final weeks with cards and letters.

“I will be devoting this week to remembering Michael. I know he meant so much to so many of you, as he did to us. He will be greatly missed,” she wrote.

Patricia Altschul Previously Revealed Michael Kelcourse Had a Stroke

Kelcourse suffered a spinal stroke in 2021 and required rehabilitation. Soon after, Altschul’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith posed with him as he sat in an electric wheelchair.

“[Whitney] had a great visit with #michaelthebutler in Atlanta today,” Altschul captioned an Instagram photo of the two. “He’s got ‘an indomitable spirit’ and is working hard with his physical therapy.”

Altschul referred fans to Kelcourse’s CaringBridge page to send him messages.

Altschul was asked about Kelcourse while at BravoCon in November 2023, “Well, unfortunately, his condition is such that it will never change. It is static,” she said per BravoTV.com. “He had a spinal stroke, which is very rare, I think less than one percent of all strokes are that. He is with his family in Sarasota, Florida, and he has to have nursing care. So he’s in a facility. But he has learned how to drive manually. And so, he gets out and about, we talk all the time, he watches all the shows. He is still as snarky and fun and has a great attitude.”

According to BravoTV.com, Altschul was able to spend time with Kelcourse in Sarasota in December 2023 after years apart due to his health issues and the COVID pandemic.

In October 2024, Altschul posted to Instagram to reveal that Kelcourse had another stroke. She asked fans to send cards to the assisted living facility he lived at in Florida,

“I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke,” the “Southern Charm” matriarch wrote. “I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards. His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card.”

Michael Kelcourse Did Everything For Patricia Altschul

Kelcourse was Altschul’s right-hand man and they had a cute back-and-forth banter on “Southern Charm.” In an interview with a producer, Kelcourse joked that he received many offers for work after a former employer died but that Altschul was the one who showed him the money.

“Oh, I knew what it would take,” Altschul laughed. “You probably have more money than I do at this point.”

In a classic “Southern Charm” scene, Kelcourse served Alstchul a McDonald’s dinner in her car. He was also known to do a Costco hotdog run for his wealthy boss.

In a 2018 interview with The Daily Dish, Sudler-Smith said Kelcourse was “devoted” to Altschul, “He’s the nicest guy in the world,” he said at the time. “He’s invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals.”

“He knows everything,” Sudler-Smith added. “He knows history of how to serve, the correct silverware, décor, decoration. He’s a master of this lost art. There are butler schools and academies and this and that, but he can teach these academies. He’s a master, essentially.”