Patricia Altschul Is ‘Very Sad’ to Give New Update About Butler Michael Kelcourse

“Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul gave fans some new information about her former butler, Michael Kelcourse.

On October 7, Altschul let her Instagram followers know Kelcourse “has had another stroke.” According to BravoTV.com, Kelcourse, who was often featured on “Southern Charm” alongside Altschul, “suffered a serious spinal cord stroke in 2021.”

In the caption of the October 7 Instagram post, she encouraged her Instagram followers to send Kelcourse cards for his upcoming birthday.

“I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke. I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards. His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card,” wrote the Bravo personality.

She also gave her Instagram followers the address of Kelcourse’s assisted living home in Florida.

“We are sure he would love to receive your birthday and well wishes. I know he means so much to so many of you,” continued Altschul in the post’s caption.

Fans Reacted to Patricia Altschul’s Update About Michael Kelcourse

Several fans flocked to the comments section of Altschul’s October 7 post to react to the news about Kelcourse.

“We love Michael! Thank you for providing his address. This is when the viewer (us) can really make a positive impact on such an angel on earth, like Michael. Because of you, I’m sure he’ll get mountains of cards (mine included). Patricia, you are so sweet and selfless. We’ll make sure Michael has a great birthday!🥳🎉🎉🎉,” wrote a commenter.

“I am so sorry to hear this. We love you Michael!!! ❤,” added another.

“OHHH NOOO 😭😭😭 my heart is broken. He is a gift to humanity and I hope he can recover well. Sending so much love ❤️,” shared a different person.

“aww so sorry this is happening to such a sweetheart! will send a card 💜🎂,” chimed in a social media user.

Patricia Altschul & Michael Kelcourse Spent Time Together in December 2023

BravoTV.com reported that Altschul spent time with Kelcourse in Florida last December. She documented part of her December 2023 visit in an Instagram upload, shared on December 17, 2023. In the brief video, Kelcourse showed how he was able to operate his van.

“When Michael was at the Shepard Center in Atlanta Georgia he learned how to drive manually. His wheelchair gets locked into place and therefore he can go anywhere. I know he loves to go to Costco and meet friends and family at restaurants,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Patricia Altschul & Michael Kelcourse Gave Details About Their Dynamic in 2018

In a joint July 2018 interview with Bravo, Altschul and Kelcourse spoke about their dynamic. Kelcourse, who worked for Altschul for nearly two decades until his 2021 stroke, shared what being the majordomo of Altschul’s household entailed.

“The most important thing is to be utterly respectful. And also to always remember that you are the employee and you don’t live at their level. But you want to make sure that their level is always maintained,” said Kelcourse during the interview.

He clarified that he and Altschul were not “friends.”

“We’re employee and employer,” continued Kelcourse.

Kelcourse said, however, that he and Altschul did care for each other.

“When she’s been ill, I’ve looked after her. And when I’ve been ill, she’s looked after me. The employer usually looks after the domestic because we really do make their lives possible at a certain level. And they make our lives at a very nice level also,” said Kelcourse during the 2018 interview.

In addition, Altschul shared she trusted Kelcourse. According to Altschul, Kelcourse was the only person she would allow in her bedroom before she got ready for the day in the morning.

“I think that shows the level of trust for a woman to let another man see you the first thing in the morning,” said Altschul with a laugh.

Patricia Altschul Said the Cast of ‘Southern Charm’ Confided in Michael Kelcourse

In a May 2018 Bravo interview, Altschul shared that Kelcourse knew quite a bit of information about their fellow Charleston residents, particularly those on the “Southern Charm” cast.

“Michael knows much more about what’s going on than I do. And it’s interesting because the kids in this group will confide in Michael,” said Altschul.

During the same May 2018 interview, Kelcourse confirmed he shared any information he received from the “Southern Charm” cast with Altschul.

“They always say, ‘Can we tell you this and you won’t tell anyone.’ And the minute they’re done I made wind sprints up to Mrs. A,” said Kelcourse.