‘Southern Charm’ Star Shares Awkward Encounter With Oscar Winning Actress

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul is known for her lessons on etiquette, but Altschul had to learn one lesson the hard way when she had Oscar winner Octavia Spencer over to her Charleston home.

Altschul shared a photo to Instagram on October 11 of her helping clean off Spencer’s white pants, writing in the caption, “What not to do… Put your dog with a poopy tail on the sofa next to a famous Hollywood actress. @octaviaspencer #academyaward #goodsport #loveher ❤️ 🌹 🐶.”

Altschul did not confirm which of her five dogs was the culprit, but it didn’t appear to matter as Spencer was all smiles in Altschul’s post, laughing off the mess on her pants.

Fans Weigh in on Patricia Altschul’s Awkward Encounter

Fans took to Altschul’s comment section to share their thoughts on her faux pas while hanging out with Spencer, as well as their ideas on potential solutions.

“That’s very nice of Patricia to wipe off her pants. I know it wouldn’t bother me, but hopefully it’s not going to bother octavia. 😂,” one user wrote.

“Wait….remember her in ‘The Help’ with the chocolate cake!!! A little Ironic don’t ya think,” another fan commented.

“Omgosh this is definitely worse than Craig spilling wine on your couch 😂,” a third user shared.

“Just let her borrow one of your beautiful Caftans and have one of your helper take her pants to the dry cleaner. 😊 🌅,” a fourth fan suggested.

“Michael would’ve never let that happen 😢 I hope you find a proper replacement for him very soon. ❤️ you should never have to worry about stuff like that,” another fan added, referencing Altschul’s former butler, a “Southern Charm” fan favorite.

Altschul gave fans an update on Michael, who retired to a senior living community in Florida, in an October 7 Instagram post, writing, “I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke. I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards. His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card.”

Fans were quick to share their love for Michael with Altschul in her comment section, with one user writing, “We love Michael! Thank you for providing his address. This is when the viewer (us) can really make a positive impact on such an angel on earth, like Michael. Because of you, I’m sure he’ll get mountains of cards (mine included). Patricia, you are so sweet and selfless. We’ll make sure Michael has a great birthday! 🥳 🎉 🎉 🎉.”

Octavia Spencer Reveals Her ‘Housewives’ Tagline

While Spencer is not a regular on any Bravo stars, she revealed what her “Real Housewives” tagline would be while appearing in a September 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”.

“It’s actually not original but, ‘Don’t come for me unless I send for you,'” Spencer shared after being put on the spot to come up with a tagline. The quote was first heard uttered by Kenya Moore in the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 5 reunion.

“I have no problem with that,” host Andy Cohen told the actress.

