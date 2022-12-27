‘Southern Charm’ Star Responds to Parody on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On December 17, the Christmas episode of “Saturday Night Live” aired and “Southern Charm” fans who tuned in quickly noticed one clip parodying the show’s grand dame Patricia Altschul.

Altschul herself posted a clip of the parody showing that she approved of the segment, writing as her Instagram caption, “My stellar reputation as a respectable southern woman has been impugned by this scandalous parody of me on Saturday Night Live… #howthemightyhavefallen #southern #etiquette #manners #love #snl #martini #parody #southerncharm #michaelthebutler.”

Heidi Gardner, who performed the skit as Colin Jost’s Great Aunt Pat, confirmed in Altschul’s comments that she was imitating the “Southern Charm” star. “You’re an inspiration to me!!” she wrote, “That’s why I had to do it!!!”

The Full Skit Showed Great Aunt Pat Joining the Show to Discuss Etiquette While Being Inappropriate With Her Butler & Her Family

In the episode, Jost shared that in light of the Christmas holidays, he’d brought on his “Great Aunt Pat” to discuss etiquette. The clip showed a green caftan-wearing Gardner as his great aunt Pat greeting the audience, with her hair styled similarly to Altschul’s.

The skit saw Great Aunt Pat telling Jost to “never question a lady,” before telling the audience that “manners are the glue that holds society together.” Great Aunt Pat also called for her butler, SNL’s Mikey Day, to get her a drink. As “Southern Charm” viewers might recall, Altschul had a beloved butler for many years, Michael Kelcourse, until a stroke in 2021 forced his retirement.

Most of the similarities appeared to end there, however, as many of the jokes with Great Aunt Pat on “Saturday Night Live” involved inappropriate relations with both her great-nephew Jost and her butler Day. Later in the clip, Jost told her, “None of this seems like etiquette. It seems like you just want to kiss and fondle movie stars.”

Great Aunt Pat replied, “Movie stars? You boys aren’t movie stars, you’re TV muppets.” The reference to muppets was likely a nod to Austen Kroll, who was infamously told by his ex Madison LeCroy at the season 7 reunion to “shut your muppet mouth.”

Several Bravo Stars, Including Patricia Altschul’s Co-Star Craig Conover, Commented on the Parody

A handful of Bravo stars commented on the clip, with former “Below Deck” chief stew Kate Chastain writing, “Just when we thought you couldn’t be more iconic.”

Altschul’s “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover wrote, “F****** amazing.” Katie Lee Biegel, who hosted Bravo’s first season of “Top Chef,” agreed with Chastain when she wrote, “Truly iconic.” “Queer Eye” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Carson Kressley commented, “Epic!!!!”

Altschul has appeared on “Southern Charm” as a recurring cast member since the first season. The mother of one of the show’s executive producers and guest cast member Whitney Sudler-Smith, Altschul is a socialite known as the “Charleston Grand Dame” who often shares sharp or witty comments about the younger cast’s activities.

