‘Intense’ Patti Stanger Blows Away Fans By Looking ‘Totally Different’

Patti Stanger has been off our screens for some time now, so it came as a huge surprise to many Bravo fans when a side-by-side photo was shared showing Stanger, 61, during her “Millionaire Matchmaker” days compared with a recent Instagram photo.

The former Bravo star shocked fans with her transformation as they said she looked like a completely different person, prompting a debate about whether the new look was simply caused by filters and Photoshop or if she had undergone plastic surgery. Here are the photos:

On Reddit, fans said it was likely more a result of photoshopping than surgery: “Her photoshopping is well known and laughed about. She is often on Jeff Lewis Live and defends it. Everyone acknowledges how extreme it is, but she defends it.” Someone added, “WTF that is not the same person.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Were Shocked at Stanger’s Appearance & Said She Looked So Different & Young

The side-by-side comparison was also posted on Facebook, where fans shared their shock at her new look. In response to the post titled, “WOW she looks different!!! Who misses millionaire match maker?!” one person wrote, “She looks so young!” Another added, “Wow! Looks like a totally different person.” “No way,” another added. Someone else said, “That’s not her.”

Some people said they thought Stanger was just using filters, with one person writing, “Filters. She has filters.” Another agreed, “Filters are a miracle. She looks good for 60 but nothing like the 2nd photo.” Someone else wrote, “She has been caught several times using ‘face app’. That app can make shrek look beautiful. She will post a pic with other ppl in it and her face looks great and when the other ppl post the same unedited pic she looks way different and older.”

One person commented, “This is the biggest glow up I’ve ever seen in my life.” Another said, “Omg she looks totally different the best ever. Good job gorgeous.” Someone commented, “Ok I just actually zoomed in, I absolutely cannot believe that is the same person!!!! I watched the show from day one!!! I am really sad about this I always thought she was so authentic.”

Other fans said they thought the changes were down to surgery, with one person writing, “Would love the name of the surgeon!!!” Someone else posted, “plastic surgery, fillers, botox, weight loss and hours of filtering. sort of ridiculous.” One commenter wrote, “If that is truly how she looks now, then that is a MAJOR upgrade.” Another said, “Weird.”

Stanger has been open in the past about going under the knife and has had several surgeries, including a breast reduction and lift, and a blepharoplasty, an eye lift, Bravo reported.

Stanger Was the Star of Bravo’s Hit Show ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ for Several Seasons Until 2015

Stanger’s hit Bravo show “The Millionaire Matchmaker” was a popular one among fans throughout its eight seasons but it was pulled from the network in 2015. In each episode, Stanger would feature a couple of millionaires who were looking for a romantic partner and she would connect them with possible matches. The millionaires would go to private mixers to meet their love matches and would choose one woman for a “master” date.

The episodes would then provide an update on the millionaire and what happened after the show and Stanger was always quick with a sharp comment toward the millionaires if warranted.

In 2016, Stanger shared on “The Wendy Williams Show” that she wasn’t fired over a contract dispute. “No, I was the highest repeated show on the Comcast network for over eight years. I still am.” The popular matchmaker then appeared on “Million Dollar Matchmaker” on WEtv but it only lasted two seasons.

In May 2021, Stanger shared on “Watch What Happens Live” that she still works as a matchmaker and has actually worked with many Bravolebrities, including the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother