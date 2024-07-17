‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Ex-Husband Shares Huge Family News

An original husband from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is going to be a father—again. In July 2024, Dr. Paul Nassif announced that he was expecting another baby with his wife Brittany Pattakos.

The “Botched” plastic surgeon was previously married to RHOBH OG Adrienne Maloof for 10 years and has three sons with her. He wed Pattakos in Greece in 2019, per BravoTV.com. The couple welcomed a daughter, Paulina Anne, in 2020, according to People magazine.

Paul Nassif & Brittany Pattakos Shared a Gender Reveal Video

Nassif, 62, shared the big news via an Instagram video. In the clip, his grown sons Gavin, 20, and twins Christian and Colin, 18, assisted with shooting off poppers filled with blue smoke to announce both the baby news and the gender reveal.

“YES!” the men screamed as the blue smoke emerged as they stood by the ocean.

Nassif and his wife captioned a joint post with, “SURPRISE! We’re having a… BOY!!!! We can’t wait to meet you & we love you so much already, Baby Nassif!” The couple include the hashtags “#pregnancyannouncement” and “#genderreveal.”

Pattakos, 33, also posted a photo of her sonogram with the caption, “My little baby boy coming in January 😊 we’re so excited to meet you! 💙.”

“That’s technically two surprises, but we’re here for it! Congratulations!!!! We can’t wait to meet the newest member of the Nassif family!!!!” came a comment from Nassif Medical.

Several friends from the Real Housewives world also reacted to the news.

“Congratulations on your newest addition that’s amazing,” wrote former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong.

“Congratulations!” added ‘Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow, who is married to Nassif’s “Botched” co-star Dr. Terry Dubrow,

“Omg how exciting! Congratulations,” added fellow RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson.

Paul Nassif Previously Said He Was Done Having Children

Nassif has been a father for more than 20 years, and he went through some growing pains during his first go-around with Maloof. The exes weren’t always amicable but ultimately came together for the sake of their three sons.

In 2020, Maloof told “Life After Bravo” that she was “very good friends” with her ex-husband after they worked through their issues in counseling sessions. “We really worked hard, we worked at it, to make things right for our children,” the former RHOBH star said in 2020, per E! News. “We both had to learn how to be adults for our children.”

Nassif’s sons were thrilled when they found out they were having a baby sister that same year. Speaking with The Daily Dish in July 2020, Nassif said of his sons, “The kids are very excited to have a little sister. I’m obviously excited because I want a little girl.”

“They were very happy for us,” he added of his boys. “And honestly, I think they expected it ’cause they kept saying like, ‘You pregnant yet?’ So, they’re excited to have a little baby sister.”

After having his fourth child, Nassif originally said he had no plans to have any more children with his second wife. In January 2022, he told E! News he was “good” with his family of six. “I think I’m good. I’ve got four kids,” the doctor said at the time. “My kids, all my children, they love her,” he added of his little girl, who was just over one year old at the time.

