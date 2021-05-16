Is Mike From Shahs of Sunset Still Dating Girlfriend Paulina?

During the last season of “Shahs of Sunset,” viewers got to know a new cast member: Mike Shouhed’s girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen. Throughout season eight, the couple seemed strong, but the trailer for this upcoming season teases a new cheating scandal between them. At one point in the trailer, star Destiney Rose asks Ben-Cohen, “Why won’t you walk away?”

So, what’s the current status of Shouhed’s relationship, and are the two still together today?

Yes, the two are still together today, and they look happier than ever. Shouhed often posts photos of him alongside Ben-Cohen on his Instagram page, his most recent photo with her posted on May 16, 2021. Shouhed posed alongside his girlfriend, writing in the caption, “We go good together like pb & j. #loveyou.”

“I know I want to spend the rest of my life with Paulina,” Shouhed revealed to E! News in May 2020. “I love her dearly. I love her kids dearly. I know that we want to grow our family and I can hope that one day, if I do ask her to marry me, that she says yes. Maybe in season 9 you guys will see a proposal, who knows? I wish I could predict the future, but I can’t.”

One ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Is Rooting for the Couple

Even though Shouhed and Ben-Cohen may face their fair share of drama during this upcoming season of “Shahs of Sunset,” there’s one costar who is in their corner, and that’s Mercedes Javid. During a recent interview with Insider, Javid revealed that she thinks the couple will come out even stronger.

“Mike and Paulina are extremely important to one another,” Javid said. “If you remember last year they were, you know, saying they were soulmates, and I think that they still feel that way.”

Shouhed Faced Another Cheating Scandal With His Ex-Wife

This isn’t the only time that Shouhed has run into a cheating scandal. In 2015, Shouhed got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Parido, who appeared on “Shahs of Sunset.” However, in 2017, the two were already divorced, and Shouhed later revealed during season five that it was due to him cheating on her. According to People, Parido had found text messages with another woman on Shouhed’s iPhone.