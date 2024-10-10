RHOBH Alum’s Ex-Husband Was Saved From Stalker by DWTS Pro Dancer: Report

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards ex-husband Charlie Sheen had a scary run-in with a stalker, but he was reportedly saved by a “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer.

In an October 9, 2024 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, DWTS veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy said his wife Peta Murgatroyd came to Sheen’s aid when she heard him screaming for help. The DWTS dancers used to be neighbors with the “Two and a Half Men” star.

“I ended up being neighbors for about three years with Charlie Sheen,” Chmerkovskiy told host David Yontef. “And my wife, Peta, actually saved him from some nut job that was trying to, some chick was trying to kill him or something. I don’t know if she fell in love. And Peta stepped in and wrestled her.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Said Denise Richards Thanked Peta For Saving Her Ex

Denise Richards competed in the 8th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she was paired with Chmerkovskiy. She was eliminated second in the ABC ballroom competition.

Richards also appeared in two seasons of RHOBH from 2019 to 2020. She was long divorced from Sheen by the time she joined the Bravo reality show. Richards was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The exes share daughters Sami and Lola.

On Yontef’s podcast, Chmerkovskiy said he saw Sheen frequently when they lived near each other and they were always friendly to one another. But he revealed that one day Murgatroyd called to tell him there was trouble at the neighbors’ house.

“I get a call…and she’s like, ‘Hey, Charlie’s outside screaming, help, help!’ What should I do?’ I’m like, ‘Boy, you should probably go help. Like, go see what it is,’” Chmerkovskiy shared.

“She’s like, OK, OK,” he continued, before claiming that there was a neighbor who had been bothering Sheen. “And anyway, so I guess she came in and she was just obsessed with Charlie,” he said. “So then [Peta] calls me back. She’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ So, yeah, this lady was in his house. He had just come back from somewhere, and he was tired and she budged into his home.”

“Anyway, so when Peta walked up and she saw him all distressed, she didn’t notice, but the chick was behind him, clawing on him, ripping his shirt off,” Chmerkovskiy claimed. “She grabbed him, it was terrible. And so, Peta said that she had to physically handle this lady. And I was like, damn, babe, so super proud of Peta.”

Chmerkovskiy also claimed that Sheen’s ex-wife Richards texted him and Murgatroyd to thank them for handling the attack on Sheen.

One of Charlie Sheen’s Neighbors Was Arrested in 2023

Chmerkovskiy did not reveal when the alleged incident with Sheen took place. In early 2024, the mirrorball champ and his wife announced they were moving out of the Malibu home they had lived in for several years to be closer to Los Angeles.

In December 2023, TMZ reported that Sheen was reportedly attacked by a 47-year-old female neighbor who “forced her way into” his Malibu home. The woman was accused of ripping the actor’s shirt and attempting to strangle him. Sheen had already had other dealings with the neighbor, TMZ reported.

According to Entertainment Weekly, police officers responded to a “battery/disturbance call” in Malibu on December 20. Sheen was identified “as a victim of assault.” The female suspect was arrested for “Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Force Likely to Create Great Bodily Injury, 245(a)(4) PC, and Residential Burglary,” the outlet shared via the police report.

Murgatroyd’s name was not mentioned in the outlets’ reports.