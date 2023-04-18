‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says He Would Appear on ‘The Bachelor’

Another reality television crossover?

“Vanderpump Rules” star Peter Madrigal says that he would be open to appearing on ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

“I would like to eventually settle down,” Madrigal told Kristen Doute on the April 5, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast. “I do enjoy my single life. I would like to start a family,” he said, adding that he’s just waiting for “the right person to come along.”

A little later on in the interview, Madrigal said that he’s been “in love a couple of times” though nothing has worked out. When Doute asked him if he would “ever consider going on ‘The Bachelor,'” Madrigal didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Yes,” he said. When Doute said she was going to nominate him, he responded, “yeah, let’s do it. I don’t mind. I’ll do it. I’ll do ‘The Bachelor.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

Peter Madrigal Says He Would Not Want to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Madrigal has been a background staple on “Vanderpump Rules” for nine out of 10 seasons of the show, appearing as a recurring cast member. He has worked for Lisa Vanderpump for many years, and while he’s experienced plenty of the drama first-hand, he’s never appeared in a full-time role.

Nevertheless, everyone who watches VPR knows who Madrigal is and many fans are often curious about his love life, which Doute brought up on her podcast.

Madrigal has dated a couple of people from the show, including Stassi Schroeder, many moons ago, and Raquel Leviss more recently. And while he hasn’t found love within the circle of friends related to the series, he says that he wouldn’t want to do another show where he’d be vying for the attention of one woman with a group of other guys. That is, Madrigal doesn’t want to do “The Bachelorette.”

He said that the show is a “very different scenario” compared to “The Bachelor” and he wouldn’t have any interest.

Peter Madrigal Asked Raquel Leviss on a Date That Aired on Season 10

Prior to the cast — and the world — finding out about Leviss’ affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, there was quite a bit of chatter about Madrigal asking her out on a date. It happened following her split from James Kennedy and many fans seemed to live the idea of Madrigal and Leviss together.

“We went out a couple of times. It was fun,” Madrigal told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in December 2022. Their date played out on season 10 and Leviss didn’t really seem too into it — and Madrigal now knows why.

Meanwhile, he also told “The Daily Dish” that he had been dating someone but the two had hit a “rough patch.”

“We’ll see what happens in the future, because I like her, I really like her, but I have different goals right now and she has different goals,” he said. In his interview with Doute, Madrigal confirmed that he’s single and still looking for the right person to settle down with.

