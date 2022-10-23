Peter Madrigal Reacts to Raquel Leviss Hooking Up With Another Co-Star

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star has confirmed that Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss did indeed hook up in Mexico.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Peter Madrigal said that his VPR co-stars got together while in Cabo for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. Although Madrigal didn’t give too many details about the hook-up, he admitted that he “wasn’t shocked” that it happened. He also teased season 10 of the hit Bravo show, which still doesn’t have a premiere date.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there about certain people dating other people,” he told the outlet. “It’s going to be very intriguing and you’ll have to watch to really get the full gist of the whole thing,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madrigal Said That Schwartz & Leviss Got Together the Very First Night in Cabo

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast traveled to Mexico for Shay and Davies’ wedding, which was filmed for the show. Guests included Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and fired cast members Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

The gang all arrived at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa for the outdoor wedding ceremony and reception, which was everything Shay had dreamed of.

“[The venue] had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark. It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests,” she told People magazine.

However, before the actual wedding was held, there were a couple of people who decided to have a little fun. Schwartz — who split from his ex-wife Katie Maloney earlier in 2022 — and Leviss wasted no time getting to know each other better.

“I don’t know [who instigated it] because I went to bed,” Madrigal told the outlet. “Everyone was all like, ‘It was at the first night in Cabo…’ [But] I went to bed,” he continued, adding, “I wasn’t shocked [by it] because, by that point, I’m just like, ‘We’re all single and who cares?'”

A few months ago, Madrigal took Leviss on a date, too.

Shay Previously Encouraged Schwartz to Hook Up With Leviss

Despite the fact that Leviss has been friends with Maloney — even going on her podcast — she didn’t seem to think much about crossing that line and hooking up with Schwartz. And, it sounds like there was one person who was totally all for it from the jump.

On the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay brought up rumors that Schwartz and Leviss had been all over each other at Coachella. Schwartz previously debunked the rumor, tweeting that he wasn’t even at Coachella. However, Shay decided to put a little bug in her pal’s ear.

“Would you make the rumors true?” she asked Schwartz on her podcast.

“I don’t know what to say,” he responded.

“She made a comment the other night… and she was like, ‘I haven’t made out with Schwartz yet,'” Shay said.

“She said that?” Schwartz asked, adding, “Raquel was always cool. I just never took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance.”

