VPR Personality Explains Why He Cut Ties With Jax Taylor

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Peter Madrigal says he has cut ties with his former castmate and friend, Jax Taylor.

On the August 12 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, Madrigal, who last appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” during its 10th season, said he had a falling out with Taylor. According to the SUR manager, he ended his friendship with Taylor after he discovered he had made negative comments about him.

“See, here’s the thing with me and Jax. What happened was he was talking a lot of [expletive] about me behind my back. So I’m like, well, I’m not going to have that as a friend,” said Madrigal. “Out of everyone, I was very loyal to him. For the longest time. Longest time. So once I found that out, I was like, all right. Well, we’re done. I’m a Gemini. I cut people off pretty quickly.”

Madrigal also said he did not have another conversation with Taylor after he found out the father of one talked about him behind his back.

“He does that to a lot of people. You know what I mean? So what’s the point?” said Madrigal on the August 2024 podcast episode.

Peter Madrigal Said He Is Not Interested in Watching ‘The Valley’

While recording “The Sarah Fraser Show” episode, Madrigal said he will not watch “The Valley,” which stars Taylor, his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, and former “Vanderpump Rules” personality, Kristen Doute. The SUR manager said he believes Taylor is “like a grown adult acting like a child” on “The Valley.” In addition, Madrigal stated he thinks some of Taylor’s “Valley” co-stars act like “his minions” on the Bravo series, which premiered in early 2024.

During the podcast interview, Madrigal said he was not surprised “Vanderpump Rules” is on hiatus after its 11th season. He stated that he believed Bravo is “putting a lot of effort into ‘The Valley.'” In addition, he said he thinks “a lot of the cast from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is trying to go to ‘The Valley.'”

“I don’t think that there was as much interest in some of the cast members to do ‘Vanderpump Rules’ [for season 12],” said Madrigal.

Jax Taylor Is Working on His Mental Health

Taylor is working on his mental health while staying at an inpatient facility, as reported by TMZ. On July 30 Taylor’s representative informed the publication that “he has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment.”

“This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter,” continued Taylor’s representative.

Following the announcement, Taylor took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of his and Cartwright’s 3-year-old son, Cruz, as reported by Page Six. In the caption of the July 31 post, Taylor wrote that he was “Working on getting better for [himself] and [Cruz].”

Brittany Cartwright Shared a Post About Jax Taylor on Her Instagram Stories

Page Six reported that Cartwright shared a post about Taylor on her Instagram Stories on August 7. The upload featured a video that showed Taylor saying that some of the money he receives from fans on Cameo will be donated “to cancer research.” He referenced that his late father, Ronald Cauchi, suffered from esophageal cancer before his 2017 death.

Cartwright captioned the Instagram Story, “Just realized Jax has this on his cameo and it’s disgusting because he hasn’t donated a dime. FYI @cameo.”

According to Page Six, Cartwright removed the post from her Instagram Stories shortly after uploading it. The publication also reported that a source said the video of Taylor was filmed “three years ago.” In addition, the insider told Page Six that Taylor “attended multiple charities, donating not only his money but his time.”

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Why She Stepped Away From Her Relationship With Jax Taylor

In an April 2024 “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast interview, Cartwright said she decided to separate from Taylor in January 2024. She said that they “just got into a big fight” and she felt it was necessary to leave their Valley Village home.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m packing up. And me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,'” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also said she believes Cruz has been “thriving a little bit” since his parents’ separation.

“That kind of breaks my heart. Because I feel like we were just arguing in front of him. And that was one of the main reasons I was like, ‘I have to get out of here,'” continued Cartwright on the April 2024 podcast interview.

The upcoming second season of “The Valley” does not yet have an air date.