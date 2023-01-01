‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dishes on ‘Fun’ Dates With Co-Star

Fans are anxiously waiting for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” and one of its veteran recurring cast members teased some of what viewers can expect to see.

Fan-favorite recurring star and SUR manager Peter Madrigal spoke with Jamie Lynne on her “Jamie All Over” podcast in December 2022 and naturally, the subject of his brief fling with Raquel Leviss was brought up. As fans might recall, Madrigal and Leviss made headlines last spring when they were spotted getting drinks a few months after she and James Kennedy ended their engagement.

Madrigal confirmed that they “went out a couple of times” and described their dates as “fun.” However, when he was asked about Kennedy’s thoughts on the two going on a date, he simply laughed, “We’ll let you watch the show.”

Later in the episode, Madrigal was asked who was the better kisser out of Leviss and Katie Maloney, who he dated many years ago before “Vanderpump Rules.” The SUR manager replied that since he hadn’t kissed Maloney in years, he was picking Leviss.

Leviss was of course also tied to Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz this past summer as several sources reported the two hooked up in Mexico at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. Madrigal denied that he ever confirmed the reports because he didn’t know what happened. “There were rumors swirling but if anything went down, I have no idea about it, because I was in bed,” he said. “I didn’t confirm anything because I went to bed.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Peter Madrigal Said He’s Dating Someone New Now But They Hit a ‘Rough Patch’ Recently

Madrigal may have made headlines for his date with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star earlier this year but his dating life is now a lot more private.

The longtime recurring VPR star was asked about his current relationship status and he said he was “seeing someone just recently,” which began in around October. Unfortunately, he added that they’ve “hit a rough patch” so he has to “see what happens in the future.”

He told the podcast host, “I like her, I really like her, but I have different goals right now and she has different goals so we’ll see where they go.”

Peter Madrigal Said He’s Back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 After Not Being on Season 9

The 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules” was the first one since its premiere without an appearance from Madrigal but he revealed that he’s still at SUR and laughed that he’s “constantly” at the restaurant.

He said fans can expect to see him in season 10 however, as he revealed, “I’m on a lot of episodes. I’m back, I’m all the way back, baby.” Despite that, Madrigal isn’t one to usually get involved in the drama as he said he avoids all of that. “The thing is, I’m not going to be able to be managing SUR and involved in drama,” he shared on the “Jamie All Over” podcast.

“There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved,” and said it would be a bad look to be dating the staff as a manager.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’