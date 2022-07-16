‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Slams Stassi Schroeder’s Communication Skills

Stassi Schroeder is still getting slammed for how she handled her wedding invitations.

In May 2022, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star had a lavish second wedding ceremony to Beau Clark in Italy, but she disinvited several people from the original guest list that she first put out in 2020.

Schroeder and Clark had originally planned to tie the knot in Rome in October 2020, but were forced to postpone their nuptials due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The couple exchanged vows in a secret backyard ceremony in September 2020, according to Hollywood Life, three months before welcoming their first baby, Hartford.

When the wedding redo took place, multiple original guests were cut from the list.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Stassi had to cut down her guest list. Some of her family, friends, and former costars, including Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited.”

According to Page Six, “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval were disinvited from the nuptials for “budget reasons.” On the July 1, 2022 episode of the “Scheananagins” podcast Shay revealed that she got word of being cut via a “mass email” from Schroeder.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright claimed they were invited but canceled at the last minute.

Peter Madrigal Slammed Stassi Schroeder’s Communication Skills

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars have weighed in on the wedding invite drama. In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, disinvited “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Peter Madrigal called Schroeder’s wedding invite switcheroo “messed up.”

“Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come? [If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up,” he said.

“Stassi doesn’t really communicate with people … that I know of,” Madrigal added. “You disinvited me. OK, I know where I stand with you as a friend. If you can’t pick up of the phone for a two-minute phone call, you know. It was a little upsetting.”

Madrigal also revealed that he was under the impression that Cartwright and Taylor were also sent “the same disinvite letter” that he was blind copied on.

Scheana Shay Also Slammed the Way Stassi Schroeder Cut Her From the List

On her podcast, Shay also revealed she didn’t like how Schroeder handled her wedding update via a “mass email.”

“I understand when you’ve gotta cut costs,” Shay told her listeners. “So I understand her doing that. How she did it felt very impersonal to me and I feel like if I were to do that, even if it was a copy and paste text message, I would individually text each person that you love and care about that was invited to your original wedding.”

Shay, who is currently planning her own destination wedding to Brock Davies, admitted that she did reach out to Schroeder after receiving the email and told her she understood the decision, but that after thinking it over it bothered her.

“The more I sat on it and the more I looked at it and the more people I talked to who got it and like, it just was so impersonal. … To not even get a personal message — and it was three weeks before the wedding,” Shay revealed.

On a June 2002 episode of her own podcast, “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby,” Schroeder addressed how she was forced to cut down her wedding guest list.

“We sent out an email to everyone who had originally been invited two years ago… being like, ‘You guys, we can’t have the wedding that we thought we were gonna have. I’m sorry, we’re just doing something smaller and more intimate. We still love you and thank you for being part of our lives,” she explained.

