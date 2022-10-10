Peter Madrigal Teases What’s to Come on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is shaping up to be one of the best seasons ever, at least, that’s according to what some of the cast has been saying.

The show was renewed by Bravo in May 2022 after months of uncertainty. Several fans thought that the network was going to cancel the series after a relatively tame season 9. However, the cast has filmed what’s sure to be an interesting season filled with drama, hookups, and Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Although the show doesn’t have an official premiere date just yet, the cast has been speaking out about how great the new season is. The latest person to weigh in on it is longtime SUR employee, Peter Madrigal.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Madrigal called season 10 “fantastic.”

“It’s going to be must-watch TV, let’s put it that way. There’s a lot of rumors out there about certain people dating other people,” he said before adding, “It’s going to be very intriguing and you’ll have to watch to really get the full gist of the whole thing.”

Lala Kent Has Also Teased a Great Season 10

On the September 21, 2022, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Madrigal’s VPR co-star Lala Kent also teased the upcoming season.

“I feel like I say that every year because you know, we’re there. We’re living it but at the end of the day there are people on the other end who are like well we can’t really show every single waking moment,” she said.

“This group is very resilient but there are things that I don’t know that people are going to come back from,” she added.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Split Will Be a Part of Season 10

Many “Vanderpump Rules” fans might say that the ninth season of the show just didn’t deliver, but season 10 is really shaping up to be one of the best seasons ever. The reason? Well, there are several.

For starters, the show will see its very first divorce happen, as Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney decided to end their marriage earlier this year. And while that may not be the happiest of moments, Schwartz seems excited that VPR is still going after all this time.

“It’s unreal like for anyone to get ever six seasons in this town from what I understand is a borderline miracle, it’s rare. And to get to do that with people I love and grow as a human, well not always grow sometimes devolve, to get to do that with a group of friends that I met here organically is very, very, very cool,” he told Extra.

Bravo cameras were also on-hand to film Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies. The two tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Mexico over the summer and had all of their friends and family in tow.

Of course, as Madrigal mentioned, there will also be plenty of hookups to see as the cast mixes and mingles with one another in a way that no one could have saw coming.

