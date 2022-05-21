PHOTO: Peter Madrigal ‘Tiny’ Suit Ripped by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans

On April 22, 2022, Lisa Vanderpump’s new lounge, Vanderpump Paris, located at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the strip, held its grand opening. Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars past and present were in attendance at the event, including Tom Schwartz and longtime SUR manager Peter Madrigal.

“We went all out, everything is bespoke and made in our factory. It makes you feel that you’re immersed in Paris,” Vanderpump told Variety of the new space. “I’m an aesthete. I love restaurants, I love design. All the visuals are very important to me,” she added.

Overall, the event was a success and fans loved seeing pictures from the location, which is whimsical and appropriately Parisian themed. “I like unpredictability — a huge bathtub full of flowers, umbrellas over the bar where it’s raining behind the windows, with the French music…it feels very unique,” Vanderpump explained.

She posed for photos at the venue, as did several familiar faces. Many fans commented on the various photos that were shared on social media, but there was one in particular that didn’t receive the best feedback.

Madrigal shared a photo dump from his time at the opening event on Instagram and comments about his suit began stacking up. Quite a few people thought that Madrigal’s suit didn’t fit him right. A few of the comments even elicited a response from the reality star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Criticized Madrigal’s Outfit in the Instagram Comments

Madrigal chose a light gray suit for the event and added a light pink button up underneath. His collared shirt was unbuttoned at the top, but he chose to button the two buttons on his fitted suit.

Fans took to the comments section of Madrigal’s post to let him know their thoughts on his overall look, and several people thought that the suit looked too small.

“Suits too small,” one Instagram user commented.

“Please get clothes that fit. OMG,” a second person added. Madrigal responded with a “k.”

“I will be so happy when the days of tiny suits are over because you are too handsome for this,” someone else wrote. This comment also got a reaction from Madrigal.

“Your opinion. Thanks,” he responded.

“Dude. You don’t button both buttons. Come on,” another comment read.

“Suit isn’t flattering,” a fifth social media user said.

Madrigal Usually Gets Positive Feedback From Fans on Instagram

A quick look through Madrigal’s Instagram account and one can see that the majority of the comments that he receives are positive. While there always seems to be someone who will have something negative to say, Madrigal seems to have quite a few fans.

This was the case when it came to his photo from the Vanderpump Paris opening. Several fans thought that Madrigal looked great.

“Looking good Peter,” one person wrote.

“Looking great Peter,” echoed someone else.

“Holy s*** are you glowing up! Yahoo,” a third comment read.

“Peter…You’re a cool dude,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Madrigal is also one VPR star that will respond to questions and comments from time to time.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Responds to ‘Heartbreaking’ News