‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals Why He’s ‘Shocked’ About Tom Sandoval

Peter Madrigal revealed he’s “shocked” by Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Days after it was revealed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss, the SUR manager spoke out about his former co-worker and admitted he now realizes he never really knew him.

“I’m shocked with Sandoval,” Madrigal told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in an episode that dropped March 13, 2023. “I thought I knew Sandoval, but I’m shocked by that.”

Madrigal explained that while he doesn’t know Leviss well despite going on a few dates with her last year, he truly thought Sandoval and Madix were “really in love and it was the real deal,” so he never saw the affair coming.

“Him and Ariana, they were living together, you know what I mean?” he said. “They were literally like, I mean, how long does it take to be a common law marriage? You know? That’s why it was the most shocking to me.”

Peter Madrigal Admitted He ‘Dismissed’ Sandoval’s Suspicious Behavior

Sandoval had been in a relationship with Madix for nearly 10 years and owns a home with her, but his affair with Leviss was going on for more than six months according to People. In hindsight, there were clues about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss hiding in plain sight.

Madrigal told Yontef that he saw little signs of Sandoval’s burgeoning relationship with Leviss “here and there,” but “kind of dismissed it” because it never occurred to him that Sandoval would cheat on his longtime girlfriend.

“I saw some things and I was all like, yeah, but Sandoval is loyal to Arianna. He would never do something like that,” he said. “I’m not gonna get into details about what I saw. But it’s like, well, yeah, but he would never do that. You know what I mean? And it’s just like kind of a shocker.”

Madrigal previously told the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast that he knew Sandoval and Leviss sometimes hung out alone together.

“There are certain things I can’t go into details about — but how do I put this, they were hanging out quite a bit without Ariana around,” he revealed. “In the back of my head, I’m like, ‘This is weird, but OK, maybe Tom’s just trying to show her the ropes or something like that.’”

Madrigal noted that he didn’t give Sandoval and Leviss’ friendship much thought because he also has female friends who he’s always gone out with. “So I thought it was that kind of deal you know what I mean,” he said, “Because I’ve had those type of relationships, you know?”

In a July 2022 interview with E! News, Leviss gushed about her close bond with Sandoval, telling the outlet, “I feel like he’s become one of my best friends lately. …He’s a really great guy.”

Peter Madrigal Said He’s ‘Good’ With No Friendship With Tom Sandoval

Madrigal has been friends with Sandoval for years. While he was once his boss, the two previously worked as bartenders together at SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump that is featured on “Vanderpump Rules.” But he now says their friendship can’t continue at this point. “I’m more upset with Sandoval than anything,” Madrigal told Yontef of the affair scandal.

He also told the podcast host he is “good” with no friendship with Sandoval and has no plans to reach out to him. After saying he now feels that the bar owner is “not trustworthy at all,” Madrigal added, “I thought I knew him. Guess I didn’t.”

