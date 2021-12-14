Why Peter Madrigal Is Missing From Vanderpump Rules

Peter Madrigal set the record straight on why he hasn’t been seen on ”Vanderpump Rules” this season. The 37-year-old SUR manager was featured on the Bravo reality show ever since it started in 2013 per IMDb, but he hasn’t been shown at all in season 9.

In a series of tweets posted as “Vanderpump Rules” aired on December 3, Peter addressed the fact that he has been MIA all season.

“Shall we watch #VanderpumpRules together tonight?” he tweeted. “Let’s live #tweet and play a #drinking game: every time you think I’m around – but don’t see me on camera, drink. #PumpRules #IreallyworkatSUR.”

Peter also replied to fans who asked him where he has been this season, and he made it clear that he is still employed by Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

“I’m at SUR all the time…but not shown,” he replied. “All good, it’s cool with me to stay low profile.”

“I am at SUR working all the time – holiday season is upon us!” Peter told a second fan “Bravo shows what they want to, and that’s ok…buying homes & babies = exciting & I’m happy for my friends. But everyone saying OGs are gone or don’t work there isn’t true – I never left. #PumpRules #IreallyworkatSUR.”

Fans commented to say that they missed seeing Peter on the show.

“We’ve been robbed of Peter Madrigal and I’m not putting up with it anymore! Give us more Peter!” one fan tweeted. “We’re watching foot photography and fake pickleball tourneys when we could be having your luscious locks, fantastic face and perfect personality gracing us instead. Please file an official complaint with LVP on behalf of me and countless others.”

Peter Previously Said He Wanted to Return For Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While several original cast members are no longer on “Vanderpump Rules,” Peter was not fired from the show like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were. Last year, Peter told Page Six that he would “definitely come back” for a ninth season of the show and revealed he’d be open to showing more of his dating life when the cameras started rolling.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter said he missed working at SUR and having events filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” especially his annual birthday celebration which sometimes coincided with the Pride parade in Los Angeles that the SUR staff participates in.

“My birthday is always on TV,” he said in 2020. “And now all of a sudden, I don’t even know what I’m doing for my birthday because it’s usually just like, ‘Okay, Peter, we’re going to have your birthday party here and this is where you have to go and have fun.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, cool.’ This year…, would be the first time since, like, Season 4 where I would be working Pride for my birthday.”

Peter Expressed Interest in Joining Another Bravo Reality Show & Fans Agreed

While Peter isn’t serving up any scenes this season on “Vanderpump Rules,” he did ask Bravo to throw him a bone—in the form of a slot on “Winter House.” The spinoff series was a mashup of “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” cast members, most of them single, who holed up together in a Vermont vacation house to party and hook up.

“Hello, I am single and like vacations when not working fulltime at SUR,” Peter tweeted. “And, they already have 2 bars. Throw me a fricken bone here… #Pumprules #Winterhouse.”

Several fans weighed in to say Peter would be a perfect fit for the Bravo spinoff series.

“They should’ve absolutely given you a place on winter house!” a fan tweeted to Peter. “You are handsome and kind and mature, and can party with the best of them.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Says Fired Vanderpump Rules Stars should Return