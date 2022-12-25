‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says He Should Be on Spinoff Show

A veteran ”Vanderpump Rules” star is eyeing a spot on a Bravo spinoff.

Peter Madrigal works as a manager at SUR, the bar/restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump featured on the Bravo reality show. He has made appearances on VPR ever since its debut in 2013, per IMDb, but he wasn’t seen in the most recent ninth season.

In a December 2022 interview, Madrigal revealed that “he’s back” for the upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” and that he wants to join the Bravo spinoff, “Winter House,” for a big reason.

Peter Madrigal Gave an Update on VPR Season 10 & Revealed Why He Wants to Join “Winter House”

In an interview on the “Jamie All Over” podcast, Madrigal confirmed to host Jamie Lynne that he shot a lot of scenes for the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I’m on a lot of episodes…. I’m back! I’m all the way back, baby,” he said.

Madrigal revealed that he wasn’t seen as much in the last few seasons of the show because some of the storylines conflict with his real-life role as a restaurant manager.

“I’m not going to be able to manage SUR and be involved in drama,” he said. “That would just look, that’s not good because I manage a restaurant. There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos.”

“How bad would that look if I’m like ‘Oh I’m dating the staff,’” he added, before confirming that co-star Raquel Leviss was not working at SUR when he went on a date with her earlier this year.

Madrigal also addressed buzz that he should join “Winter House.” The spinoff show features Bravo stars from various shows holed up in a Vermont house for two weeks. The most recent season featured stars from “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and a few newcomers.

Madrigal told Lynne that people keep telling him he needs to go on “Winter House.”

“I would love to go on ‘Winter House,” he said. “What do they do on there? I want to be like a deer in headlights,” he added, before admitting he has never seen the Vermont-based Bravo spinoff because he’s always working.

“What I do know is everyone is telling me I should go on ‘Winter House,’” he added. “So I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m game, let’s go baby!'”

Madrigal admitted he would probably complain the whole time about being cold, but he suggested fans should get on Twitter and petition for him to be on “Winter House.”

“Want to know the difference between me doing [‘Winter House’] and me doing ‘Vanderpump Rules?’” he teased. “I’m not managing SUR, so you get the full view of Peter Madrigal who’s not working!”

“That’s the thing that kind of restricts me from joining in on the drama at SUR,” he added, before noting that being on “Winter House” would allow him to get involved with the drama. “You’ll get a full view of Peter Madrigal,” he said. “It’s a very different vibe from this guy.”

This is Not the First Time Peter Madrigal Talked About Joining ‘Winter House’

When fans noticed that Madrigal wasn’t shown on the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” last year, he took to Twitter to write, “I’m at SUR all the time…but not shown.” He added that he didn’t mind staying “low profile.”

But he also expressed an interest in being cast on the Bravo mashup “Winter House.” After it was revealed that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval would appear in the second season of “Winter House,” a fan noted that it made no “sense” since the two were in relationships at the time.

“Why would the Toms be invited to be on Winter House- a show about a bunch of single people vacationing together?? It doesn’t make sense,” the fan wrote of the Tom Tom and Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owners.

“Hello, I am single and like vacations when not working full time at SUR,” Madrigal tweeted in response. “And they already have 2 bars. Throw me a fricken bone here… #Pumprules #Winterhouse.”

READ NEXT: Lindsay Hubbard Opens Up About Miscarriage With Co-Star