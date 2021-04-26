PHOTO: ‘Below Deck’ Star Announces Pregnancy

There is a new baby setting sail! “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star Dani Soares is pregnant with her first baby. Soares shared a photo of her baby bump popping out of her black crop top. She captioned the mirror selfie posted on Saturday, April 24, “It’s just you and I little baby.”

Soares did not elaborate more on any details of the pregnancy. Many of her “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” co-stars congratulated the soon-to-be-mama. “Congratulations to this beautiful woman @iamdanisoares,” Alli Doe shared on her Instagram Story. “You will be the most incredible mother. I’m proud of you and how strong you are.” Her chief stewardess commented, “The little baby is very lucky to have you as their mother.”

Newest “Below Deck” alum and deckhand Izzy Wouters commented on her post, “Love you girl! So so soooo proud of you incredible lady.” Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star and newest mom of the group Hannah Ferrier chimed in writing, “Gorgeous!!! Play dates in Sydney it is.” Soares responded to each of her “Below Deck” family’s love and support, as well as posting her thanks on her Instagram Stories.

Soares Had a Boatmance While on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

The second stewardess kept the “Below Deck” tradition of a boatmance. Soares recently made headlines when she started seeing the youngest member of the crew, 24-year-old deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

“I’m happy to be out with my crew, but I’d rather be hanging out with Dani alone,” Lanaux said during a recent episode. “I haven’t had a serious relationship really ever, but you can definitely tell that there’s something there, the sparkle in her eye or the smile on me from ear to ear.” He even sent his mom a photo of him and Soares earlier in the episode. His mom responded, per the Daily Dish, “You guys look so cute together. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

He also recently told MEAWW, “Me and Dani aboard Parsifal found an escape you could say in one another … I think the viewers are going to see how things pan out between me and Dani really soon so I don’t want to spill the beans yet, you guys just have to stay tuned.”

Soares Talked About Her Concerns With Her Boatmance

Soares herself has also dished on the deckhand. She recently appeared on an episode “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where Cohen asked if it was a “concern” that Lanaux had never been in a relationship before. “Um, a little bit, but at this stage, that was not what I was looking for,” she told Cohen. “It’s just having a bit of fun.”

She added, “I think when we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me. I don’t know, it just made me look at him differently.”

While Soares has spilled on her boat fling, she has not divulged any further details on who her baby’s dad is. Fans can tune into see the boatmance on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” which airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

