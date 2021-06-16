PHOTO: Madison LeCroy Shows off New Boyfriend

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy has a new beau, and it’s not Austen Kroll. LeCroy made her rumored relationship Instagram official over the weekend, posting a photo of herself and her new hottie. The two took a vacation to Lake Tahoe, California and went for a boozy boat ride. LeCroy captioned the series of photos, “Madhappy.”

A day after posting the selfie, LeCroy spilled some details on her new relationship, but she’s keeping his name private…for now.

“A little over two months ago I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends for a Bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party,” the mom told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15. “I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

While she won’t be revealing his name anytime soon, she did share that he is 6 foot 3 inches tall, 35-years-old, and he lives in another state.

She continued saying, “The next thing I know I see him, like, b-lining [toward me] and I’m talking at a fast pace and I’m looking at my friend like, ‘What is this guy about to do? Like I’m nervous.’ Yes, he makes me very nervous. And he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again.’”

After meeting briefly, LeCroy explained that she lives in Charleston, so he’d have to fly to meet her there. “So then, Sunday I fly back to town, and he sends me a video and he goes, ‘Charleston is beautiful. The weather is great here,'” LeCroy dished. “And I’m, like, ‘No f–king way did this guy just show up here.’ So, you know me and all my gays, we start doing background checks and we start running his number and making sure he’s not a serial killer or anything.”

Luckily, he was not a serial killer, and the two “fell in love instantly,” on their first date. “We had been together pretty much non-stop since then.”

LeCroy Spilled if Her New Beau Has Met Her Son

Dating LeCroy isn’t just dating LeCroy – she also has an 8-year-old son named Hudson. She shares Hudson with her ex-husband Josh Hughes, and she revealed that both Hudson and her ex are happy for her.

“He will soon be meeting my family and he’s met my son,” she told Us Weekly. “[It’s] going very, very well, and even my ex-husband approves.”

The hairstylist added, “My son’s father knows a lot about him through my son and my son saying that I seem happy and he’s really nice to mom, and all these things. One of my favorite things about him was on Mother’s Day, he sent flowers to my house and said that they were from my son. Very sweet. Very thoughtful. And his family’s wonderful as well. I’m very excited about this.”

LeCroy Wasn’t Shy to Subtly Shade Kroll

“Southern Charm” fans have watched LeCroy and Kroll’s relationship unfold onscreen for nearly two years. “I haven’t had anyone not approve [of her new boyfriend] so far,” she told Us Weekly. “And this goes with all my friends and everything. Let’s be honest, since Austen, I don’t ever really claim [anyone] to be my ‘boyfriend.’ If it’s a fling, it’s a fling, but yeah I consider him that person.”

She added, “This is definitely the most grown-up relationship that I’ve ever been in and it comes with a level of respect on both sides and he’s actually a man.”

