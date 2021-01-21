Stassi Schroeder’s Husband Shows Their Baby

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7 according to People. Since giving birth, Schroeder has kept her newborn out of the public eye, but her hubby recently gave viewers a peak.

Clark posted an Instagram story, as seen above, with baby Hartford on Thursday, January 21. Clark showed a video of him holding Hartford while focusing on a spot of baby barf on his shoulder. “Uh oh, that’s my fist barf…a little barf,” Clark said in the video. The video showed their baby’s hairy head and tiny arm.

Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, also gave a preview into the life of baby Hartford. Dayna Schroeder posted a photo on Instagram of a monogrammed baby blanket with Hartford’s name written on it. She appears to be a proud grandma, and responded to a fan, “It’s the most wonderful! Watching my daughters love for her, aaaahhhhhhhh even more Beautiful!!!!!!!!!! every mom’s dream for their little girl.”

Schroeder & Clark Described Their ‘Joy’

Schroeder announced in June that she was expecting her first baby with Clark. The 32-year-old Next Level Basic author first shared her pregnancy with the world in June. Schroeder shared a photo showcasing her bump with Clark holding a pink onesie showcasing her favorite #OOTD saying. She captioned the photo, “We’re having a baby girl.”

Hartford — whose middle names, Charlie and Rose, were chosen in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother, — weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., upon her arrival, measuring 19 inches long, per People.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple told People. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.”

The couple added, “We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Can Expect More Babies Soon

Schroeder was the first Vanderpump Rules star to announce her pregnancy, but she wasn’t the only one for long. Fellow costar Lala Kent shared in early September that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were also expecting. The two hosted a gender reveal gathering, and Emmett told fans that they’re expecting a baby girl. Kent has been upfront sharing her pregnancy journey, and she recently announced that she has entered a third trimester.

Shortly after Kent and Emmett shared their exciting news, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor followed suit. The two posted a photo with a string of ultrasound photos. Cartwright and Taylor threw a gender reveal party where they discovered they are having a baby boy.

Cartwright has also revealed with fans how she has both loved and struggled with her pregnancy. “Being pregnant is a trip and even though I have my bad days and days where I can’t leave the bed, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Cartwright shared via Instagram on January 18. “Feeling him move around makes my heart so full. I can’t believe in just 12 short weeks I will be a Mom. I am so ready for this next chapter in my life. Let’s go 3rd trimester!! To all you other mommy to be’s and amazing mommas in general, WE GOT THIS!”

A month later, cast member Scheana Shay announced she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting as well. The couple also hosted a gender reveal party, but they join Kent and Schroeder in having a baby girl. Shay recently shared a photo of her baby bump noting that she’s 26 weeks.

