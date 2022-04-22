Former ‘Project Runway’ Judge Weighs in on Relevance of Show Today

“Project Runway” is one of the longest-running reality competitions on TV. The fashion design show made its debut in 2004 on Bravo. Nearly 20 years later, it just wrapped its 19th season with mentor Christian Siriano, and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth on board, per TVLine.

Zac Posen was a judge on “Project Runway” for six seasons from 2013 to 2017. In 2018, he announced his departure from the show in the wake of the exits of longtime stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The internationally acclaimed fashioned designer recently looked back to his time on “Project Runway” and weighed in on its relevance today.

Posen Weighed in on the Current Status of Project Runway

In an April 20 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Posen was asked if he thinks shows like “Project Runway” work anymore.

“I think they’re entertaining,” Posen replied. “You know, I haven’t watched this season. I’m sure that, you know, it gives an opportunity for talent. Right. Do I think, I don’t think it’s really representative of the fashion industry right now? You know, it’s its own thing in itself. But I am sure like being on ‘The Voice’ is not representative of like what it’s going to be like, per see, to have like a pop career.”

“I mean, you know, doing a runway show is very different than, you know, it’s just a different process, right?” he added. “It’s, you know, in fashion you’re producing clothing and it’s, it’s different than one-off per se pieces in a short period of time. … But, I loved being on ‘Project Runway.’ You know, it was an amazing experience being a judge for like six years. I had a blast with my crew and, you know, it was an amazing family and, you know, me, Nina and Heidi, you know, that was our summer camp for at least six years of my life. And when I was on the show, it definitely gave me great visibility. The show was internationally syndicated at the time. I’m not sure if it still is.”

Posen Reflected on Working With Some of the Most Famous Women in Hollywood But Refused to Name the Best Dressed Real Housewives Star

Elsewhere in the interview, Posen dished about some of the famous women he has worked with. He credited Natalie Portman for his breakthrough moment in the fashion world, when she wore a dress from his first runway show to a “Star Wars” premiere.

He also revealed that he brought Kim Kardashian to her very first Vogue event and it caused quite a stir.

“I brought Kim, to her first like Vogue event. And that was, you know, it was like scandal,” he dished. “I mean, it was like really? And I was like, well, she’s like the biggest one of the biggest stars in the world. I remember saying she’s actually really smart, really ambitious. … And I was like, …. She’s like gonna be the biggest star in the world. And I introduced her to Karl Lagerfeld and, you know, and I, he looked at her and said like, ‘oh my God, it’s like Nefertiti,’ and you know, wanted to take her photo. And that was it!”

While he also talked about working with Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Claire Danes, Posen stopped short of playing favorites with Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. When asked to name the best-dressed “Real Housewives of New York City” star, he replied, “Oh my God. I would never say that. New York is too small a town to name favorites!”

Posen’s response to the Housewives question was quite different than that of fellow Bravo alum Carson Kressley, who has no trouble talking Housewives style. For years, the “Queer Eye” alum has critiqued Real Housewives fashion and “rated” outfits on appearances on “Watch What Happens Live,” per BravoTV.com, where he’s been asked to “rate” their outfits.

When asked to rate the best dressed “Real Housewives of New York City“ star during his own interview with Yontef, Kressley didn’t miss a beat naming Luann de Lesseps, saying she “always looks great.”

“Some of the others maybe are a little bit more like hit or miss,” he admitted.

