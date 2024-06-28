Bravo Star Goes Public With New Boyfriend 5 Years After Divorce

“Married to Medicine” OG Quad Webb is dating a new guy five years after her split from Dr. Gregory Lunceford. The Bravo star went public with her new guy on Instagram in June 2024.

“Million dollar baby,” she captioned a post, writing in all caps. Webb included a few pictures of her and her new man all dressed up. According to Bravo’s “The Daily Dish,” the photos were taken at the 2024 Med Gala at The Whitley hotel in Atlanta Buckhead.

Webb hasn’t shared the identity of her mystery guy, though the two did look very loved up in some of the snaps.

Webb has starred on “Married to Medicine” since its first season. In May 2024, Bravo confirmed that the show had been renewed for an 11th season. The cast includes Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris, Quad Webb, as well as new cast members Phaedra Parks and Lateasha Lunceford.

Many People Reacted to the News That Quad Webb Has a New Guy in Her Life

Webb married Lunceford in 2012 and they split about six years later. The two didn’t have any children together. Since their split, Webb hasn’t shared much about her personal life. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd in June 2023, however, she confirmed that she was single.

Now, fans seem really happy to see that Webb has moved on, romantically.

“Happy for Quad! I hope he treats her right and appreciates all of her dramatic performances,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the apparent new romance.

“They’re a gorgeous couple,” someone else wrote.

“He’s cute, but I know better than to let looks cloud my judgment. I hope he’s a good man to/for her. She’s been very private about her personal life since her divorce and I feel like she’d only bring him out if she were truly happy,” a third fan said.

“They look great together! After all her family has been through, I hope this is her happily ever after,” a fourth comment read.

Quad Webb Admitted to Having a ‘Tough’ Time Following Her Divorce

There had been some speculation about Webb and Lunceford’s relationship for many months. When they announced their split, most fans weren’t really surprised, though many felt bad for Webb. She had struggled with Lunceford’s “emotional vacancy” and some infidelity concerns (per Bravo’s “Daily Dish”).

After the divorce, Webb admits things were challenging for her.

“I’m enjoying being single. It was tough for me earlier on, but we’ve been removed for about a year-and-a-half now, a little over a year-and-a-half, now the divorce is final,” she told Bravo’s “Daily Dish” in November 2019.

“Life is good. Life is really good… Some of my castmates, of course, still have relationships with my ex-husband, which I think that they should. I would look at a person completely different if they discard a person because they’re no longer married. It would make me question their character, and I would also question whether they were ever really real friends. It’s a simple-minded person who would do that. So it doesn’t bother me at all. Moving on,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lunceford has moved on; he married Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford in April 2023.

