Bravo Newcomer Reveals Least Welcoming Co-Star

“Winter House” star Rachel Clark opened up about the cast in a new interview. The Bravo mashup series recently aired its second season, with veteran stars from “Summer House” and “Southern Charm,“ and several newcomers added to the cast.

The “Winter House” cast included Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, who were joined by newbies Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker in a party house in Stowe, Vermont.

Rachel Clark Said Paige DeSorbo Was the Least Welcoming Cast Member on “Winter House”

Clark opened up about her experience on “Winter House” during an appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on January 10, 2023.

She told Yontef that everyone was nice, but admitted that one cast member was a little bit harder to read and not as welcoming as the rest.

“I think it was a little bit difficult to crack Paige,” she said. “Just because like she’s also similar to me, like when I’m a little reserved, if I don’t know someone right away and that could be taken as maybe like they’re being standoffish, but like no you’re just like overly overstimulating a house full of crazy people.”

Clark said she warmed up to DeSorbo once she got to know her a little better. “As we got to go out and hang out, I was like, ‘This girl’s cool, like there’s no, like nothing bad about her,’” she said.

Clark also acknowledged that as a newcomer, she expected the other cast members to gravitate toward the people they already had friendships with.

“I mean like of course being a new person, like entering a house where everyone is already friends, that is uncomfortable. … And so when people got into fights, like the girls obviously started talking to people that they feel comfortable with and that that wasn’t me or Jess at times. Because we don’t know these people, we don’t know what’s happened.”

The floral designer admitted that she wasn’t really aware of the Bravoverse until she signed on to the show at the suggestion of Amanda Batula, who had hired her to do flowers for her wedding.

“I really had to make a hard decision,” Clark told Yontef. “I thought about it for maybe less than an hour. I’m quite impulsive and like I know what I want. So I thought for like an hour and thought about like, ‘Oh what could go wrong?’ A lot.“

Clark added that Batula and her husband Kyle Cooke were “of course” the most welcoming to her when she started filming the Bravo show in Vermont.

“Kyle always checked in. Amanda always checked in,” she said. “Ciara was super endearing and sweet and so was Luke. Honestly like everyone was really nice, I even like really enjoyed talking to Craig and Austen.”

Rachel Clark Defended Lindsay Hubbard

Midway through “Winter House” filming, veteran “Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard stopped by for a few days. Clark said she has never experienced an “activated” Hubbard.

“I haven’t firsthand like experienced any like of her supposed wrath if she has some,” she said. “I think she’s honestly like really amazing and strong. Like she’s such a strong woman, I just think she’s unapologetically herself and that’s not easy to do. And sometimes I don’t think she holds back…and isn’t afraid of the reactions that people might give her.”

Not all of the “Winter House” cast mates agree about Hubbard. On an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Batula which of her co-stars is the rudest to fans and she replied that Hubbard can be rude when she’s “caught off guard” out in public.

Hubbard clapped back on the November 11, 2022 episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “I think the whole thing was f***ing unnecessary,” she said. ”Amanda answering the way that she did, it felt like a direct slap in the face. It felt very unnecessary, and it felt like an attack of my character.”

“I, more than probably most females on this cast, am on the streets of New York,” she added. “For every hundred times that I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once. It’s not a fair call of my character to say ‘Lindsay is the rudest to fans.’ I’m in front of my fans a hundred times more than you. ”

