RHONJ Star Wants Teresa Giudice Gone for Season 15

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is weighing in on what she’d like to see happen for season 15. Rachel Fuda made it clear that she wants to continue filming — without Teresa Giudice.

“They have to figure something else out, and that’s just my opinion,” Fuda told Us Weekly on August 12. She believes that the show “has to” work without the OG star.

“I don’t know how anyone that runs the show feels, but there’s a common denominator here that also seeps into other people in the cast and I truly feel like that is her, unfortunately,” she continued, adding, “there’s a lot of things that have happened behind the scenes … it’s much deeper than even what you guys have seen on the show.”

Season 14 of RHONJ wrapped without a reunion episode. Some of the cast members felt that the show is at a crossroads, including Dolores Catania.

“This group is no longer a family. How did it all come to this? People just don’t know how to stop hating. It just built up, and everybody cuts so deep. It’s so… it’s toxic. I look at this sit-down like a death,” she said on the finale.

No word on when Bravo will make a decision about a 15th season of the franchise.

Rachel Fuda Wants New People Brought in That Will Compliment Her Friend Group

Fuda is hoping that she gets an offer to return to the show along with her pals, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Cabral.

“I mean, I would love to have my friends. I’ve worked my whole adulthood to create a positive, happy environment for me and my family and to put myself in a position where I have the most negative, toxic people around me completely negates everything that I’ve done in my adult life,” Fuda told Us Weekly.

Fuda also thinks that Jen Fessler should also return and that Bravo execs should add in some new people.

“I think that based on that cast, you can bring in new people. Our personalities are alike, but we’re also very different, and that’s what I think makes our relationships so unique,” she said.

This means that Fuda doesn’t want to see Catania nor Jennifer Aydin return for another season.

Teresa Giudice Said She’s ‘Not Leaving’ RHONJ

Despite all kinds of rumors that season 14 will be Giudice’s last, she has no plans to quit.

“Rumors are that you’re considering leaving the show, are they true?” Kelly Ripa asked Giudice on an episode of “Live! With Kelly and Mark” that aired in July.

“Really? Who put those rumors out there? Maybe some of my cast members. No, I’m not leaving. I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” she said.

Meanwhile, Giudice’s sister-in-law is hoping for a cast shake-up.

“I think things have gotten really toxic. There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry,” Melissa told ET. “It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward,” she added.

