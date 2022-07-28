Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove Blasts Bravo Star: ‘Narcissistic T***’

Chef Rachel Hargrove from “Below Deck” seasons 8 and 9 has hit out at “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll as well as Bravo as she announced on July 27 that she was done with the network.

It all started when the outspoken chef first shared an article about Kroll on Twitter and captioned it, “Cheers to the most narcissistic t*** on @BravoTV.” The article was a recent “Southern Charm” episode that showed Kroll expanding his beer company, Trop Hop, to a wider market.

Cheers to the most narsasitic twat on @BravoTV https://t.co/eLXUVUVrK7 — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 27, 2022

While it seemed that Hargrove’s tweet came out of nowhere, the “Below Deck” star expanded on her opinion in subsequent tweets. In response to one fan commenting on Kroll’s past relationship with Madison LeCroy, Hargrove wrote, “I’ve never met her. But I did have the unfortunate experience of being around him.” She then went into further detail about why she lashed out at Kroll and announced she was done with the network.

Heavy reached out to Kroll for a comment.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hargrove Slammed Kroll as an ‘Idiot’ & Said She Met Him When He Was in Florida

After her initial tweet slamming Kroll, Hargrove went into more detail about why she didn’t like her fellow Bravolebrity but that tweet has since been deleted by the platform. In it, Hargrove said she didn’t want Kroll to talk to her ever again.

She explained that she met up with Kroll in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she lives. The chef said she met Kroll’s brewing team and they hung out but added, “He didn’t like the fact I don’t party and was doing his whole thing… being an idiot.” The “Below Deck” star also said, “The guys an idiot… even when him and chep [likely Shep Rose] [threw] my bag on the floor at up fronts while waiting to go do dress rehearsal,” in reference to the NBC Upfronts in May 2022.

Hargrove also posted a screenshot of her private conversation with Kroll showing that he had messaged her, “Rachel? Wtf?” in response to her Instagram Story calling him out. “I don’t sit down I stand up,” Hargrove wrote as the caption for the deleted message on Twitter. “I’m tired of the BS… I refuse to participate in BravoCon 2022. Done with the bullies in tv.”

Hargrove Reiterated That She Was ‘Done With Bravo’ & ‘Below Deck’

Hargrove added another tweet after the deleted one in which she wrote, “Ps…. F*** below deck.” She posted the same thing on Instagram and added the caption, “I am done with bravo and belowdeck!”

Hargrove later posted another tweet clarifying her stance once more, writing, “I will no longer be accociated with organizations I don’t believe in.. #belowdeck #bravoco #wwhl #ANTM anyone else wants to piss me off this week? Let’s f****** go….”

Hargrove recently called out Tyra Banks and “America’s Next Top Model” and accused them of body shaming her in the past.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother