Fans Angered After Bravolebrity ‘Body Shamed’ Tyra Banks

Fans went after a “Below Deck” star after she posted about being body shamed by Tyra Banks in the past.

Rachel Hargrove Slammed Tyra Banks for Calling Her a ‘Plus Size Model’ During a 2005 ANTM Audition

why did you delete this tweet 🔍 pic.twitter.com/jwbLwHKw99 — . (@conjuringitup) July 23, 2022

Only July 22, “Below Deck” chef Rachel Hargrove shared a since-deleted tweet taking aim at former “America’s Next Top Model” host, Tyra Banks.

The tweet read “Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2?” and then included an “unflattering” picture of the retired supermodel.

The tweet was in reference to Hargrove auditioning for ANTM in 2005.

Fans were not happy with Hargrove body-shaming Banks in retaliation for something that happened more than 15 years prior.

“So… A person who felt body-shamed turns around and body shames someone else. Got it,” someone replied. Hargrove responded to the tweet writing, “No… take accountability….” She followed that tweet up with another writing, “I’ve had alot of former cast reach out to me and tell me about how the show caused them to have body dysmorphic disorders… so that’s why I made my comment.”

She then quote tweeted herself and wrote, “God knows we love anorexia nervosa? No… sorry not today Satan.”

Fans Blasted Hargrove for ‘Perpetuating the Same Fatphobic Narrative’ by Tweeting to Banks

Fans didn’t buy her reasoning.

“So that makes it okay to stoop down to the level??” someone tweeted.

“I completely get that you & your peers were hurt but perpetuating the same fatphobic narrative that you experienced isn’t fair to the same women you’re speaking for. I know it’s hard not match people’s energy sometimes but you can point out her hypocrisy without shaming her,” a fan tweeted.

“Girl, we’ve all seen the YouTube videos exposing ANTM. We know the show was a dumpster fire, you just wanted a lil extra attention so folks would #sendtips,” someone wrote.

Several fans pointed out that it wasn’t Banks who made the comment but a fellow judge on the panel, Jay Manuel.

“Tyra never called you plus size Jay did. Tyra was a plus size model herself. You literally did what you claimed (lied) that Tyra did to you,” someone tweeted.

“Why do you people always lie for sympathy? Tyra never said that, Jay did. Also, get over it,” another person wrote.

When asked why she deleted the tweet, Hargrove shared a screenshot writing, “I had too many dms with death threats…”

Tyra Banks Says Body Positivity Is Finally Seeing an ‘Evolution’ & That Activists Are ‘Even More Bold’ Than Before

In a March 2021 interview Banks championed body positivity and how far it’s come.

“It’s so funny because 20-something years ago, I was one of the leaders in this. In beauty diversity, and body image. However, I think what [body positivity activists] are doing today is even more bold,” Banks told People. “There’s evolution.”

Banks recounts a time she was fat-shamed by a tabloid in 2007.

“[The paparazzi] thought they caught me sunbathing, but I was actually modeling in Australia,” she told the outlet. “I remember being on the cover of this magazine and a bunch of tabloids. I was in the grocery store in the line and this woman just looked at me and we were looking at the magazine cover kind of together. I didn’t know her, but I’m just kind of looking at it as I’m getting my bread or whatever she says, ‘Tyra, if they call you fat, what am I?'”

