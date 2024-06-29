Rachel Leviss Doesn’t See a Future With Her ‘Sweet’ New Boyfriend

Rachel Leviss is in a new relationship, but she doesn’t see it lasting forever.

More than one year after her shocking cheating scandal with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval was uncovered, Leviss opened up about her dating life on her podcast.

On a June 2024 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” the former Miss Malibu contestant said she has been seeing a ”sweet guy.”

But the 29-year-old added, “It’s hard for me to be with a sweet guy and think of it as a serious long-term thing. Like, I don’t see him as my husband.”

Leviss also revealed that she broke up with one of her suitors after he posted photos of them together on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Leviss Said It ‘Makes a Difference’ When a Guy Is Sweet

Leviss previously dated two “Vanderpump Rules” bad boys. Her former fiancé James Kennedy was known for his tirades while with her, especially when drinking. At one point, Leviss gave Kennedy an ultimatum to stop drinking. Leviss later had an affair with Sandoval, who was the live-in boyfriend of her friend Ariana Madix.

While fans saw the aftermath of Leviss’ two most toxic relationships, in between the two she briefly dated SUR manager Peter Madrigal. Leviss broke things off with Madrigal on-camera, then referred to him as a “great starting pony to get back into the dating world” in a March 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Leviss made the comments about Madrigal hours before her affair with Sandoval was discovered by Madix.

On her podcast, Leviss claimed she stopped dating after Scandoval. “I’m just focusing on myself,” she explained in an earlier “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode. “Not adding an additional person into the equation. [I’m] just focused on me …and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends.”

On the June podcast, she admitted she was back to dating after taking a full year “off.” “Now that I’m, you know, getting back out there and meeting new people – I met someone who I had awesome communication with, and he was very emotionally intelligent and emotionally regulated, and it just didn’t work out,” she said in June.

Leviss added, “I’ve kind of been seeing somebody else and it’s been fun and a fling — he’s just so sweet, so kind, and it really does make a difference. This sounds so silly, like a standard, stuff that you would just have as basic benchmarks for relationships.”

Rachel Leviss’ Rep Previously Confirmed She Was Dating Matthew Dunn, But It Appears Leviss Broke Up With Him

Leviss did not identify the “sweet” guy she’s currently dating. But in April, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that she was dating investment CEO Matthew Dunn. “The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together,” an insider said. Another rep told the outlet that Leviss and Dunn were getting to know each other as “friends” and hadn’t put a label on their relationship.

At the time, the @TasteofReality fan site posted screenshots of Dunn’s social media, including his Facebook profile picture of him and Leviss.

But on the June 28, 2024, episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss confirmed her first post-Scandoval romance was over, and it appeared that she was talking about Dunn.

While she did not mention her suitor’s name, Leviss said her ex told her “one thing and his actions were different.”

“I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship. We were dating for a month,” Leviss said. “So when I went to Stagecoach [in late Aril] for the weekend he updated his Facebook profile to a picture of us and the media caught wind of that. And it was just this whole thing. I had to end it. And it was sad because we had a good connection.”

READ NEXT: Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Why She Won’t Go Public With New Boyfriend