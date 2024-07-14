Rachel Leviss Names 1 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She’s Open to Speak to Again

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss shared she would like to have a conversation with her former castmate, Lala Kent.

During the July 10 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated that she did not believe she could ever have “a genuine friendship” with any of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. She referenced that she stopped starring in the Bravo show in 2023 after her and Tom Sandoval‘s affair.

“I feel like trust has been broken on both ends. I feel like the love that I received from the cast members were conditional,” said the reality television personality.

Leviss clarified that she “would be open to talking to Lala.” As fans are aware, Leviss and Kent were at odds during their time together on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t think that there’s a world where there’s any sort of genuine friendship. But I think there’s a world where we can be cordial to each other. And not send the dogs on each other anymore,” said Leviss.

Rachel Leviss Stated She Misses a Majority of Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Castmates

Leviss stated that she misses the entire “Vanderpump Rules” cast, besides her ex-fiance, James Kennedy, in the June 8 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

“I think I miss everyone except for James,” said the model.

She also shared that she “miss[ed] Lala’s feisty energy.” Leviss explained that she “understands Lala a lot more after experiencing this entire [cheating] scandal.”

“I have an appreciation for Lala,” said Leviss.

In addition, she stated that she believed she should have prioritized establishing a friendship with Katie Maloney. She suggested that she regretted her flirtation with Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

Leviss also shared she enjoyed being friends with Scheana Shay. She stated that she missed spending time with her and her daughter, Summer, 3.

Scheana Shay Responded to Rachel Leviss’ Comments

Shay addressed Leviss’ remarks during the July 12 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She referenced that Leviss had a restraining order against her following an alleged physical altercation. The restraining order has since been dismissed.

“I get it because, you know, there are things about her friendship that I miss. But things just changed so much,” said Shay. “And they would never be the same, especially with — once the court system got involved, that just put it on another level. But when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn, you know, I do miss those times too.'”

Lala Kent Spoke About Reaching out to Rachel Leviss While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During a January 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kent discussed her decision to reach out to Leviss following her affair in season 11. She stated that she regretted her choice as she expected Leviss to step away from the public eye. Kent referenced that Leviss recorded an episode of Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast, “Just B” in August 2023, wherein she discussed her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates.

“Cut to, she does Bethenny’s podcast. And I’m like, ‘I would have never reached out to you had I had a crystal ball.’ I thought she was going to bag groceries at Vons or something, and live a normal life,” said Kent.

Kent also stated that Leviss did not respond to her message.