‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Rachel Leviss Quits Gig

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss announced she is ending her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

During the October 17 episode of her podcast, Leviss said she decided that recording a podcast, wherein she discussed her time on “Vanderpump Rules,” no longer aligned with her values.

“I have decided to walk away from continuing the podcast because I would like to move on from, you know, having one foot in the door of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and one foot out. And choosing a life that is fully aligned in my values. And who I want to show up as every single day,” said Leviss on her podcast.

Leviss also said she plans on focusing on her own well-being and her “new relationship.”

“So I’ll be focusing on myself, my healing and a new relationship that I’m in,” said Leviss.

Rachel Leviss Discussed Her New Relationship on Her Podcast

While recording the October 17 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss shared details about her new relationship.

“It’s very healthy. And he’s very normal. Every time I describe him to my friends and I say he’s normal. And I show them a photo of him and they’re like, ‘Wow he does look normal!'” said Leviss on her podcast.

Leviss, who was previously in relationships with her former castmates James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval, said she did not usually seek out “normal” individuals to date.

“Given my dating history, like normal was not necessarily something I was looking for in somebody else. He’s just such a supportive person. And I just feel really happy,” said Leviss.

Rachel Leviss Explained Why She Ended Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Leviss exited “Vanderpump Rules” after the show’s 10th season. As fans are aware, Leviss and Sandoval were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

During a February 2024 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss said she decided to end her relationship with Sandoval during her stay at an in-patient facility called The Meadows in 2023. According to Leviss, Sandoval had sent her a letter and encouraged her to leave the treatment facility.

“I got to reading the letter. And then I started feeling sick to my stomach. Because the letter was so insulting to me. And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility. He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows and come back to him,” said Leviss.

Leviss explained she was upset by Sandoval’s letter because she did not feel like she was in the right headspace to safely leave the facility.

“He tried to convince me to leave anyway. And that’s when I really knew that this person does not love me. And this is a love bomb tactic to try to have this control over me,” continued Leviss on the podcast episode.

Leviss said after speaking to her therapist about Sandoval’s letter, she decided to cease communication with him.

“I just didn’t call him again, and I blocked his number. And, you know, some people would consider that ghosting. And I think he was hurt by it, because, you know, he didn’t get any closure,” said Leviss on the February 2024 episode of her podcast.

Tom Sandoval Opened up About His New Relationship

Sandoval is currently in a relationship with model Victoria Lee Robinson. During a joint October 16 Us Weekly interview with Robinson, Sandoval expressed gratitude toward his girlfriend.

“She’s helped me out a lot. You’re with somebody that inspires you to be a certain way. That’s what makes it amazing,” said Sandoval to the publication.