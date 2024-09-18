VPR Personality Says She Doesn’t Have a Desire to Speak to Scheana Shay Again

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss said she does not intend to speak to her castmate Scheana Shay.

While recording the September 17 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss answered a question from a fan who inquired, “If you were to run into Scheana, would you talk to her if she was willing?”

“No, no, no, no, I have run into Scheana, like, twice. And I don’t have a desire to speak to her. And clearly, she doesn’t have a desire to speak to me,” said Leviss, who left “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10. “So that is not going to happen. I just don’t think that there’s any type of conversation that I can even, like, comprehend. Because there’s no point in having a productive conversation with somebody that you don’t want to have a friendship with anymore. No desire to reconcile with Scheana.”

As fans are aware, Shay and Leviss’ friendship dissolved after the latter had an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Leviss said Shay punched her after she found out about her and Sandoval’s affair in March 2023. Shay denied the claim. Leviss later obtained a restraining order against Shay, which was dismissed.

Rachel Leviss Said She Misses Most of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast in June 2024

Leviss mentioned her friendship with Shay in the June 10 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue.” She said she “misses everyone” on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, “except for James” Kennedy, her ex-fiance.

She specifically mentioned that she missed being friends with Shay.

While recording the July 12 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared her thoughts about Leviss’ comment regarding their past friendship. Shay said she understood why Leviss missed their friendship. She clarified, however, that she did not believe she and Leviss could ever mend their relationship.

“I get it because, you know, there are things about her friendship that I miss. But things just changed so much,” said Shay on her podcast. “And they would never be the same, especially with — once the court system got involved, that just put it on another level. But when she said that, I was like, ‘Damn, you know, I do miss those times too.’”

Rachel Leviss Spoke About Her Issues With Ariana Madix

In the September 17 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss briefly spoke about Madix. She said she was “really happy” that Madix has had a successful career following her and Sandoval’s 2023 cheating scandal.

“She’s always wanted to be on Broadway. She has, I mean, who doesn’t want to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’? That’s incredible. And she has always been obsessed with ‘Love Island.’ So, the fact that she’s a host of ‘Love Island’ is pretty epic,” said Leviss.

She said, however, that she did not appreciate how Madix insulted her during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was filmed weeks after Sandoval and Leviss’ affair was discovered.

“I think the part that irks me the most is the way that she went out of her way to dehumanize me at the reunion. It really propelled more hate my way. And more death threats. And just, like, things that were not necessary. Because I already had a lot of shame surrounding it and a lot of people shaming me already. It’s just really telling of her character,” said Leviss on the September 2024 podcast episode.

During an August 2023 interview on former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” Leviss and Frankel said they took issue with Madix’s insults toward Leviss at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

Madix responded to Leviss and Frankel’s criticism during an August 2023 episode of Shay’s podcast. Madix said she believed that many other people would have behaved the same toward Leviss during the reunion.

“I believe that my response to what was done to me in that moment was exactly what I would think any person would respond with in that moment,” said Madix.