Rachel Leviss Says VPR Season 10 Scene Was ‘Staged’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is opening up about a scene involving herself and Tom Schwartz from the show’s 10th season.

According to People magazine, Leviss disclosed on the January 16 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” that she fabricated her brief romance with Schwartz in season 10. She explained that Schwartz was aware she was romantically involved with his close friend and castmate, Tom Sandoval, while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. She also stated that she believed “Vanderpump Rules” producers encouraged Schwartz to approach her for a romantic moment at Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding in August 2023.

“Obviously, Schwartz knew that Sandoval and I had hooked up. I have a feeling that either producers got into Schwartz’s ear saying, ‘Oh, you should make out with Raquel.’ He got some pressure somewhere to make out with me and put a move on me,” said Leviss.

Leviss stated that the producers “instructed [her] to walk over for a scene with Schwartz” before their kiss. She reiterated that the moment was “definitely staged and definitely produced.” She also explained that because Schwartz was privy to her and Sandoval’s affair, their kiss in Mexico “felt so produced.”

“Like, ‘Clearly this is a storyline. Clearly, we’re playing a part right now,'” said Leviss.

In addition, the former Bravo star stated that she believes Sandoval let Schwartz know he was fine with him kissing Leviss before filming the season 10 scene. She said, however, that her kiss with Schwartz was not meant to be “a cover-up” for her and Sandoval’s relationship.

“It turned into that when we kept the secret, and still played into this flirty role that Schwartz and I had together,” explained Leviss.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Feelings About Tom Schwartz Following Tom Sandoval & Rachel Leviss’ Affair

Due to Schwartz’s loyalty toward Sandoval after his affair, Madix no longer considers him a friend. While speaking to People magazine in December 2023, Schwartz stated that he would like to get on better terms with Madix.

“I’m always cordial with her and I’m always excited to see her. She’ll give me a nod and say hi, but I think our friendship [is] going to take some work. I got a five-year plan. Five years from now I want to be BFFs again,” said Schwartz.

However, Madix suggested she does not intend to be Schwartz’s friend again in a January 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re not friends,” said Madix. “No, we’re cordial, but yeah, we’re not friends.”

Ariana Madix Discussed Her Relationship With Her New Boyfriend

While speaking to Us Weekly, Madix shared an update about her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, whom she began dating a month after she broke up with Sandoval in March 2023. She stated that he will appear in a couple of scenes on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She clarified, however, that he “is not interested in being a reality television star.”

“It is very foreign to him. But he is a very good sport about it. And he kind of like did me a solid by like showing up a couple times,” said Madix.

She then compared her romance with Wai to her past relationship. She explained that she did not feel like need to put on a facade when spending time with her boyfriend.

“I just feel very at ease. And I feel just very myself. So it feels nice,” said Madix.

Madix discussed being in a long-distance relationship with Wai, who resides in New York, in an October 2023 Access Hollywood interview. She stated that she appreciated the situation because she was able to focus on herself during their time away from each other.

“[I am] really able to get to know somebody purely on a mental and emotional level. As opposed to us being physically together all the time,” said Madix.