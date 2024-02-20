Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval’s VPR Season 11 Comments ‘Really Crossed a Boundary’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is unhappy about comments her former castmate and ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, made during the show’s 11th season.

On the February 20 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss stated that she took issue with Sandoval mentioning that Scheana Shay interviewed “Shahs of Sunset” personality, Nema Vand, about their past flirtations on her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” in June 2023. In “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 3 confessional interview, Sandoval stated that Vand said “all these very explicit things” about Leviss.

Leviss shared she was “bothered” by Sandoval’s choice to bring up Shay’s podcast episode. She explained that she believed fans would have forgotten Vand’s comments if Sandoval had not mentioned his interview in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“If [Sandoval] knew how much that affected my mental well-being, why would he bring it up on national television for everyone to know about?” asked Leviss.

Leviss also stated that Sandoval mentioned she had issues with her mental health following their March 2023 cheating scandal during a December 2023 interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated she was particularly upset that he suggested they “had a suicide pact,” which was untrue.

“Why are you talking about this personal information? That was only privy to your ears. This is a vulnerable topic,” said Leviss.

The 29-year-old went on to say that Sandoval made similar comments about her mental state when discussing Vand in the third episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“When he said it again and I understand, yes, he was defending me to Scheana. And exposing for her for how vindictive she really was,” said Leviss. “But it’s also not okay to be discussing that personal emotional turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world. And now it’s a topic of conversation. That really crossed a boundary.”

Nema Vand Said Rachel Leviss Wanted to Have a Sexual Encounter at Scheana Shay’s Home

During the June 2023 “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” episode, Vand said Leviss was staying at Shay’s apartment while they were briefly dating. According to the “Shahs of Sunset” star, Leviss was interested in having a sexual encounter in Shay’s bed.

“I was like, ‘Isn’t that Scheana’s bedroom?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah,’” said Vand.

Vand also stated that he was not impressed with Leviss’ galaxy light projector, which made an appearance during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“She was like ‘Isn’t this so peaceful, you are out in the stars.’ I’m like ‘No, we’re not, we’re in an apartment in L.A. and there’s like bums everywhere.’ The stars do not take me to Joshua Tree,” recalled the “Shahs of Sunset” personality.

Vand also stated that he did not want to continue a relationship with Leviss and “slowly pulled away.”

Rachel Leviss Revealed Why She Ceased Contact With Tom Sandoval

Leviss opened up about her relationship with Sandoval in the February 9 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” The model noted that she went to the mental health treatment center, The Meadows, following the revelation Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss.

Leviss explained that she and Sandoval would communicate via letters during her stay. According to Leviss, Sandoval encouraged her to leave The Meadows before she was ready to do so.

“I started feeling sick to my stomach because the letter was so insulting to me. And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility,” said Leviss. “He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows and come back to him.”

After speaking to her therapist about the letter, Leviss determined she and Sandoval were not in a healthy relationship.

“I just didn’t call him again. And I blocked his number,” said Leviss.

