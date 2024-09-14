Reason Behind Bravo Star’s Shocking Divorce Revealed: Report

Designer and former Bravo star Rachel Zoe and her husband, Rodger Berman, are set to divorce after 26 years of marriage. The news came as a shock to longtime fans, and new details about what may have caused the split have since been revealed.

“This divorce was a long time coming. There is no scandal or smoking gun, it’s more death by a thousand cuts,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their main issues were mixing their personal and professional lives too much. Rodger is the president of her company, so they had to have hard conversations about their marriage and about the business that weighed on their relationship,” the source added.

Zoe and Berman tied the knot in 1998 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. They have two kids together, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman Worked Together for Years

Aside from a romantic relationship, Zoe and Berman also had a long-standing professional relationship as well. They co-founded Rachel Zoe Inc., and also both appeared on the hit Bravo series, “The Rachel Zoe Project,” which aired from 2008 through 2013. Two years later, they both appeared on the Lifetime show, “Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe.”

On September 9, Zoe and Berman released a joint statement announcing their decision to end their marriage. They did not share a reason for their split.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together,” the statement, shared on Instagram, read.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter,” the statement continued.

Fans Reacted to Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman’s Announcement on Social Media

Zoe appears to have turned the comments on her divorce statement off, but some of her fans have taken to her Instagram post from September 6 to react. A couple people even asked Zoe to reconsider her decision.

“Why can’t you guys work it out!? We almost got a divorce after 25 years of marriage, but we worked it out and we are 26 years later! We are now empty nesters make it work out,” one person wrote.

“Think real hard about what you are splitting up,” someone else said.

“Just wanted to tell you so sorry for the lost of your life partner!! Always you both looked so happy,” a third comment read.

“Oh no. So sorry! Hope you find strength during this hard times! I see you two being great co- parents,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Similar comments appeared on a Reddit thread about Zoe and Berman’s split. Many fans expressed feeling “shocked” after hearing that the two were ending their marriage.

At the time of this writing, Zoe hadn’t removed any photos or videos with Berman from her Instagram feed.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Ex Shades Her on Instagram