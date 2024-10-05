Bravo Star Gives Update Following Shocking Divorce News

Bravo star Rachel Zoe is focusing on her kids following her shocking divorce from Rodger Berman.

“I’m really peaceful and I’m peaceful because my kids are good,” Zoe told Us Weekly on September 27. “Just going forth, like I do everything else. You just keep going. Yeah, this is what we do, right? We’re working moms. We just go, right? We just do life, we just keep going,” she added.

Zoe and Berman announced their “mutual decision” to divorce in a joint statement posted to Instagram in September.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together,” the statement read, in part.

Zoe and Berman have two kids together, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.

Rachel Zoe Says Her Kids ‘Are Amazing’ & She Doesn’t Take Her ‘Eye Off Them’

As part of her divorce announcement, Zoe made sure to emphasize the importance of the well-being of her children.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share,” their Instagram statement reads.

When it comes to sharing updates about her life post-marriage, Zoe has also remained completely focused on her children.

“My kids are amazing, and that’s all that matters. I mom so hard that I don’t take my eye off them. So they’re happy. I think that’s making everything okay,” Zoe told E! News on September 27.

“I’m good, you know, I really I’m good. Just doing my life and being with people I love, and going to things that matter, and just constantly surrounding myself with my incredible friends,” she added.

In addition, Zoe has some work things that have been keeping her busy.

“Oh my goodness, my podcast ‘Climbing in Heels’ is doing really well. And I have a lot of different brand partnerships and licenses and endorsements and things like that, lots going on with the brand, which is very exciting,” she told E! News.

Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman’s Divorce Was ‘a Long Time Coming’

While fans of Zoe may have been completely blindsided by her divorce news, a source close to her said that this was pretty much expected.

“This divorce was a long time coming. There is no scandal or smoking gun, it’s more death by a thousand cuts,” a source told Us Weekly.

As for what may have gone wrong, the source says that Zoe and Berman personal and professional lives were too intertwined. The former couple has pretty much done everything together, and it took a toll, per Us Weekly’s source.

“Rodger is the president of her company, so they had to have hard conversations about their marriage and about the business that weighed on their relationship,” the insider added.

After spending some time apart, Zoe and Berman realized they were happier without being together.

“Rachel spent the summer in the Hamptons and Rodger was rarely [there], and they realized that they are better apart than together. Also, the kids are older now, so they felt more comfortable separating because of that,” the source said.

