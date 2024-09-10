Iconic Bravo Couple Announces Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are ending their marriage after more than 30 years together. The fashion designer announced the news on Instagram on September 9, 2024.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe, 53, wrote on a black background. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” Zoe wrote of sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11. “We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

Zoe signed the message “with love and gratitude” and included Berman’s name on it.

The iconic Bravo couple’s relationship was documented on “The Rachel Zoe Project” which aired for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013. The series followed Zoe’s career as a celebrity stylist, designer, and businesswoman alongside her business manager husband.

Rachel Zoe Reflected on Her Marriage in February

Zoe married Berman, who is the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc., after meeting him in college in 1991, per Us Weekly. The wedding was held in 1998 at the famous Rainbow Room in New York City.

In a post on her blog, Zoe shared that she wore an Isaac Mizrahi for her wedding day. “I will say that saying ‘I do’ to Rodger was the beginning of a life journey I wouldn’t change for anything,” she wrote in 2023. “I was the one that said I would probably never get married because forever with one person seemed unfathomable. Well, here we are 25 years later and life has most definitely never been boring. Looking forward to the next 25 years of love and adventure.”

In February 2024, Zoe also posted to Instagram to reflect on her long, and seemingly happy, marriage.

“What a wild ride it’s been for 26 years of marriage with my @rbermanus 💘 ,” she captioned a video of her and her husband. “ I was your very young bride and you have told me every day since that I am the most beautiful woman in any room or in the world every day since. Well they say love is blind and I’m so here for that 33 years together later. I can say life with us is never boring and ever changing but I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster of life with anyone else ever. “

Zoe wished her husband a “happiest Anniversary” and vowed to love him forever.

Fans Noticed that Rachel Zoe Stopped Posting About Rodger Berman in Recent Months

Zoe’s most recent post with her husband was on Father’s Day in June 2024. She posted a photo of Berman and their boys and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day to our ❤️ @rbermanus one of the best to ever do it. Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you. #fathersday.”

Over the summer, she shared photos of just her and her boys on vacation. In September 2024, fans questioned a video of Zoe celebrating her birthday in Malibu without Berman. “Closed out Summer in a favorite place by the ocean with my angels 👼 by my side for love and birthday hugs and wishes,” she captioned a clip of her blowing out birthday candles. “I am the luckiest and the most grateful.”

“Where’s Rodg?” one commenter asked.

In 2021, Zoe told People magazine that the secret to her long marriage was to maintain a separate life from her husband, despite their close working relationship. “The idea is that you’re dependent, but you’re independent; there’s the life you share, and there’s the life that’s yours,” she told the outlet. “That really takes the pressure off of the other, because if you’re solely dependent on the other for your happiness and your purpose, that can’t really work.”