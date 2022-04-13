Randall Emmett Eviscerated as ‘Embarrassing’

Britney Spears shocked the pop culture world on April 11 when she announced that she is pregnant with her third child and her first with her fiancé Sam Asghari and the news naturally had everyone reacting.

Spears, 40, shared the news in a long Instagram post, writing, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ … So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” She added, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it… I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

The singer has two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. Asghari, 27, also posted about the exciting news and shared a painting of two lions and a cub with the caption, “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Many celebs and fans alike congratulated the couple, including Randall Emmett. “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s ex shared an article about the news and wrote, “Congrats [Sam Asghari] so happy for you both!” Here is the post:

Emmett Was Called Out for Sharing the Story About Spears & Asghari’s Pregnancy

Some “Vanderpump Rules” fans were quick to jump on Emmett for sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, with a screenshot of it getting shared on Reddit with the title, “Randall-So thirsty a lake wouldn’t cut it.” One person commented, “He’s so embarrassing.” Another agreed, “Truly dehydrated.”

Someone pointed out that Emmett hosted a podcast episode with Asghari, commenting, “Rand did a solo pod episode with Sam and it was so cringey…” One person wrote, “Sam and Randall work together. It makes me worry for Britney.”

In one reply, a commenter wrote, “Randall like that junior in high school bragging he knows college kids in like a frat. But those dudes don’t really like him either lol.” Another said, “LMAO. He just HAS to make it known that he knows everyone who’s famous. It doesn’t get any thirstier.”

Emmett, Who Recently Celebrated His 31st Birthday, Worked With Asghari on an Upcoming Movie

Asghari is set to appear in one of the movies Emmett is producing, “Hot Seat,” which is in post-production according to IMDB. According to an E! News report, Asghari will be taking on the role of SWAT Sergeant Tobias in the thriller, which is directed by James Cullen Bressack. Asghari also appeared on a podcast with Emmett after wrapping up filming the movie.

Emmett recently celebrated his 51st birthday on March 25. The producer shared a photo on Instagram of himself spending time with his daughter Ocean, who he shares with Kent, and his two children from his past marriage to Ambyr Childers. He wrote, “Feeling grateful on my birthday… Life is good.”

