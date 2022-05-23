Blind Suggests Real Reason Randall Emmett Is Selling His Home

Randall Emmett is selling the home he once shared with his ex-fiancee, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. The film producer listed his four bedroom, four bathroom mansion for $6.295 million, according to TMZ.

“Amazing private compound about 5 minutes west of the Beverly Glen Center and just one street west of Roscomare, set way off Mulholland. Gorgeous, remodeled sun-filled traditional home on a semi-private street with only 4 homes! The property is secluded from the street with a gated driveway. Beautiful views of the canyons, mountains and peak-a-boo view to the ocean,” reads the listing description, in part.

A source told TMZ that Emmett is looking for a home that is larger, since he has three kids. Kent moved out of the home in October after she found out that Emmett had been unfaithful to her. The two share custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, and Emmett shares custody of two daughters Rylee and London with his first wife, Ambyr Childers, whom he was married to from 2009 through 2017, according to E! News.

A Blind Claims Emmett Is Selling His Home Due to Financial Problems

Just after TMZ published the report that Emmett had listed his home for sale, Bravo and Cocktails published a blind in which an anonymous source claimed that Emmett is selling his home due to financial struggles.

“The ex fiancé of the bar star is broke. Going to be hard to hide now that he’s listed the home they shared. Maybe he’s moving to Florida with his broke friend. Allegedly,” the post read.

Several readers took to the comments section to say that the blind had to be about Emmett, giving the timing — and the clues within the text.

Emmett has not spoken out about his house being for sale — or the rumors that he is having any kind of financial issues. It’s also unknown where he plans on moving or what his budget is for a larger home.

Rumors That Emmett Was Having Money Problems Have Circulated Previously

There have been all kinds of rumors that Emmett was in some kind of financial ruin. In October 2021, just as his relationship with Kent was falling apart, Page Six reported that Emmett had filed new court documents regarding his finances.

He had previously gone to court with his ex-wife in an effort to lower his child support payments in March 2021, the outlet reports.

According to the new court documents obtained by the outlet, Emmett owes money to the IRS to the tune of $500,000, and was hoping to do away with an account that he previously set up for his ex.

Emmett had stashed away about $50,000 in an account for Childers to access if she needed the funds for the former couple’s two children. However, the paperwork states that he can’t keep paying the money or he will “be forced to file for bankruptcy,” Page Six reported at the time.

Several people took to a Reddit thread to bash Emmett after the report was published. The thread has more than 125 comments to date.

