Randall Emmett Slammed After Posting Video From Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her death was announced by the palace around 6:30 p.m. London time, hours after the palace released a statement about her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read, according to BBC News. Throughout the day, there were reports that the queen’s immediate family were traveling to Balmoral to be with her, and a few hours later, her death was confirmed.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a message posted on The Royal Family’s Instagram account read.

As tributes to the queen flooded social media, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett showed up at Buckingham Palace and shared a video on his Instagram account. VPR fan reacted to his post on Reddit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett Arrived in London Hours Before the Queen Died

Just after the queen’s death was announced, Emmett took to Instagram to share a video that he took outside of Buckingham Palace. He explained that he had arrived in London just hours before the queen’s death and decided to head over to Buckingham Palace since he was in town.

“Cannot believe I landed in London for work and the Queen passed away within hours of my arrival. The whole country is in shock with sadness so I walked to Buckingham palace to pay my respect. Rest In Peace,” he captioned his post.

Emmett filmed the happenings outside of the palace gates, as hundreds of people gathered to mourn the loss of the longest reigning monarch in history. Emmett filmed the palace and the sunset, which blazed bright in the background. He evidently arrived after the double rainbow appeared over the palace. According to Fox News, the breathtaking site occurred just after the queen died. Several photos and videos of the rainbows were shared on social media.

VPR Fans Slammed Emmett for His Caption

Shortly after Emmett posted his video on Instagram, several people took to the comments section to react. Many people slammed Emmett for making the sad occasion all about himself. A similar conversation took place on Reddit as well.

“She allowed him the luxury of settling into his hotel room and maybe having a bite to eat before she croaked,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“It’s so funny to me when narcissists talk like this and use the word ‘I’ and ‘me’ all the time and they don’t even realize they do it and it’s a dead giveaway,” someone else wrote.

“Omg Rand don’t you know the queen waited until you arrived in London before she passed so you could walk to the palace and pay your respect. Welp /s This guy’s head is bigger than his hairy a**,” a third comment read.

“Of course he would try to make the sad passing away of one of the most famous women in the world all about him. He’s so perpetually parched it’s not funny. RIP Queen,” another Redditor added.

“He acts like the Queen was waiting for him to see her out,” a fifth social media user said.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Teases RHOBH Reunion ‘Bombshell’