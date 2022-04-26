Randall Emmett Dubbed ‘Clout Chaser’ After Latest Instagram

Fans are not holding back when it comes to “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett’s latest photo with a celebrity friend.

On April 25, 2022, Emmett posted a photo of himself with legendary actor Al Pacino, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my friend #Al Pacino who i have known and worked with for decades! Have a blessed day, you deserve it,” he wrote in the caption.

But fans were not buying their friendship.

Fans Think Randall Emmett Is Not Really Close With Al Pacino ‘He’s Not Your Friend’

The fans, who often point out his weird photos with celebrities, took to the comments to blast the director/producer.

“That’s the only picture you could find? LOL ok clown,” someone wrote.

“Whaaaat? Lmao, decades huh?” another fan said. “And this is the best photo you got?”

“I feel like this photo is a great representation of your friendship,” a fan wrote.

“He’s not your friend,” someone said.

“Y do all ur photos of celebs look like paid meet and greets,” a fan asked.

“Wow dude! You must have a better picture of him!” someone pointed out.

“Hope you that massive name drop didn’t land on your foot… that would’ve hurt,” a fan joked.

“Lol he’s your friend but this is the pic you use,” someone wrote.

“Imagine wishing your ‘friend’ happy Birthday on social media and crickets.. no response to your post at all.. time to start reevaluating your friends,” a fan said.

“I bet you if you asked al he wouldn’t say the same LOL always name dropping,” someone wrote. “Reeeeeach,” a different fan said.

“Clout chaser,” several people said.

“Haha omg your SO pathetic Your ‘decade long friend ‘ and this is the picture you use !!” a fan commented.

“You’re only famous because you dated lala and were cheating on your wife,” another fan pointed out. “Cheater,” someone wrote.

Fans Blasted Randall Emmett for ‘Making This’ About Him After ‘Tacky’ Post About Bruce Willis

This isn’t the first time that Emmett has been accused of using a celebrity name to make himself look more important.

On March 30, the same day that it was revealed actor Bruce Willis was retiring from acting due to a serious Aphasia diagnosis, Emmett posted a photo of them together.

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together,” he wrote on Instagram. “He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father, and a close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of my family.”

Fans did not like the timing of the post.

“If you are a good friend, you would never feel the need to post this on Instagram. So tacky,” someone wrote.

“Worst kind of person. Namedroopper,” another fan wrote.

“Why are you making this about you? Clearly not that close if you chose this picture…” someone said.

“How many of these friends you claim even follow you? None,” another pointed out.

“Stop looking for so much attention,” a fan wrote.

“Why are all your posts in someway really about yourself,” someone asked. “You just hoping he forgets about the money you owe him.”

