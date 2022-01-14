Randall Emmett Curiously Congratulates Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox on Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged. The couple announced the news on social media on January 12, 2021.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox captioned an Instagram post, in part.

“‘Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” MGK captioned an Instagram video of Fox’s engagement ring.

Shortly after the news hit the internet, “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett took to his Instagram account to congratulate the couple.

Emmett Shared a Photo of Himself With MGK & Fox Months After Their Feud

Emmett took to Instagram to send congratulatory messages to MGK and Fox, letting them both know that he’s “so happy” for them. The couple actually met on the set of Emmett’s film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” back in 2020. They quickly fell in love and had a bit of a whirlwind romance that had many highs and lows, as evidenced by Fox’s engagement announcement.

It’s unclear what might have happened between Emmett and MGKMF, but the power couple chose not to attend the “Switchgrass” premiere. MGK also tweeted that the film was garbage. “If I don’t talk or tweet about a movie I’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash],” MGK wrote, using the trash can emoji, according to E! News. The tweet has since been deleted.

Although Fox didn’t outwardly criticize the film, she blamed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases for her absence. “Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” a rep for the actor said in a statement, according to People magazine.

Emmett’s now-ex, Lala Kent, shared that MGK actually apologized for the tweet. “I thought the tweet was extremely mean. Save the mean stuff like that for us reality TV stars,” Kent told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” back on October 5, 2021.

“He did send Randall a text that he apologizes and the movie was great. So he redeemed himself,” Kent said.

Emmett Limited the Comments on His Post but Popular Instagram Accounts Still Called Him Out

Although Emmett has limited the ability for people to comment on his Instagram posts, quite a few influencer accounts re-posted his tribute to MGKMF, all finding it a bit odd that Emmett would post anything, given the history between all of them.

“Um, dude. They’re not your friends. They talked sh** about your movie and didn’t show up to the premiere. And called it TRASH,” NotSkinnyButNotFat’s Amanda Hirsch wrote on her Instagram Story.

“On cue for Rand,” BestofBravo’s Maggie Kelley wrote.

“Randall… they didn’t come to your movie [premiere] and openly said the movie wasn’t good. Are you okay?” the person who runs Bravoandcocktails_ wrote.

In January 13, 2022, Emmett took to his Instagram Stories to share another post about MGKMF. This time? He said that he spoke to them after their engagement. “Speaking to you both yesterday made me smile so much. Congrats again,” Emmett captioned a screenshot of a news story about the engagement, tagging both MGK and Fox.

“The thirst,” the person who runs Bravoandcocktails_ wrote.

“I’m dying. Clarifying he’s not just fangirling from afar,” Hirsch wrote, pointing out that Emmett emphasized that he “spoke” to the couple to make sure people knew they’re all friends. “Have some self respect, dude,” she added.

