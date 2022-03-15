Fans Left Surprised After Randall Emmett Posts a Video of His Ex Holding Ocean

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s daughter Ocean turned 1 on March 15, 2022, and both “Vanderpump Rules” stars shared tributes to their little girl on social media in honor of her special day.

It appears as though both Kent and Emmett had an opportunity to spend time with Ocean, albeit separately, and both have celebrated her 1st birthday in their own ways.

For example, over the weekend, Kent hosted family and friends for a big outdoor party complete with beach-themed items, pastel colors, and balloons. On Ocean’s actual birthday, Emmett shared a video to his Instagram Stories as his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers held Ocean and her half-sisters, Rylee and London (Emmett’s kids with Childers) gave her presents.

The video was quickly swiped by a fan and posted on Reddit where several social media users weighed in.

Many Fans Felt That Emmett Shared the Video of His Ex-Wife to Purposely Upset Kent

It’s no secret that Emmett and Kent aren’t on speaking terms. After their split in October 2021, the two have figured out a co-parenting schedule that works for them, but they use an app to communicate. Kent revealed such on her Instagram Stories in February 2022.

It seems as though Emmett is on good terms with his first wife, however, as evidenced by the videos posted on his Instagram Stories on March 15, 2022. In the video, Ambyr is sitting on the ground with Ocean in her lap.

“Ocean getting love from everyone,” Emmett captioned the video, filming his two older daughters and his ex-wife showing Ocean some new toys.

Fans immediately took to Reddit to discuss.

“He is totally posting this on purpose & also looks like Ocean is very comfy with Ambyr,” one comment read.

“Omg you know lala is FUMINNG on the inside. While it’s a positive thing her daughter is loved by all around her…..What a plot twist,” another person wrote.

“We know Rand posted this to piss of Lala,” a third comment read.

“I bet Lala is LIVID but she has no ground to stand on because the posted pics of Ambyr’s children on the gram just to be petty,” a fourth Redditor added.

“He’s sick for exploiting these moments that should be kept private,” someone else commented.

Several Fans Pointed Out That Childers & Kent Look Similar

While many fans commented on the Reddit thread in a positive manner when it comes to Emmett being able to share this moment with his ex-wife, several couldn’t get over just how similar Childers and Kent look.

“It’s honestly shocking how much Lala and Ambyr look alike,” one person wrote.

“Wow I never realized how much Ambyr and Lala favor each other from certain angles,” another Redditor commented.

“She probably thinks that’s Lala,” a third person added.

“I noticed her and Randall were hanging out weeks ago when she posted a picture of herself and their daughter at Randall’s house. Not surprised but man does she look like Lala just more successful and natural,” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

