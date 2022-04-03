Are Randall Emmett & Jax Taylor Still Good Friends?

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent split in October 2021 after photos of Emmett out with other women surfaced online.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who share 1-year-old daughter Ocean, are not on speaking terms, and have been using an app to communicate when it comes to things that have to do with their baby.

Although Emmett and Kent had meshed their lives and had many shared friendships, Kent previously admitted that she actually told her friends to “pick a side” because she wants no overlap with Emmett.

“As far as I know, no one communicates with him,” Kent told Heather McDonald on the January 13, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “I know that Schwartz still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands. It’s just a situation where, it’s like, I was forced to tell people, and I hate even being this person, it’s you gotta pick a side,” she added.

One person that Kent didn’t mention was former VPR cast member Jax Taylor. Over the past couple of years, Emmett had built a very close friendship with Taylor — but are the two still friends?

Here’s what you need to know:

Emmett & Taylor Are Still Friends & Still Hang Out

Less than one month after his split from Kent, Emmett was spotted out for a guys’ night with Taylor, according to Us Weekly. The guys shared a meal at Casa Vega in the Studio City, and sources say that Emmett was seen “venting” to Taylor.

“It was just a guys’ night and Lala was nowhere in sight,” a source told the outlet.

In January 2022, Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, told E! News’ Daily Pop that she wasn’t sure where Taylor’s relationship with Emmett stood.

“Jax and Randall were super close. I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them, but let me just say I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” she told the outlet.

And while Cartwright may have been uncertain about the status of her husband’s friendship with Emmett, the producer himself has cleared up any and all rumors.

On the March 25, 2022, episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast, Emmett told Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi that he and Taylor are still friends.

“Jax and I have been friends for forever, and we’re still friends. I mean, we had lunch yesterday. He’s always been a friend to me, and I’ll always be a friend to him,” Emmett said.

Emmett Is Still Talking to Tom Schwartz, too

During his interview with GG, Emmett admitted that he’s still cool with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz.

“Tom Schwartz and I still talk,” Emmett said. He touched on the divorce, and wished both Schwartz and Katie Maloney nothing but the best. “My heart goes out to Tom and Katie,” he said.

As for how Kent might feel about Emmett’s relationship with Taylor and Schwartz, she previously said that she wants nothing to do with anyone who is friends with her ex.

“Even if you pick his, it’s totally fine, but just know, like, I don’t f*** with you anymore,” Kent said on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

