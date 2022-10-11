Actress Throws Shade at Randall Emmett ‘He Loved the Idea of Himself’

An actress threw shade at “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett while appearing on WWHL.

Jennifer Tilly Slams Randall Emmett’s Poker Playing: ‘He loved the Idea of Himself as a Poker Player’

Jennifer Tilly Spills the Tea on Randall Emmett’s Poker Skills | WWHLDuring the After Show, Jennifer Tilly reveals that she played poker with Vanderpump Rules’ Randall Emmett many times, adding that he isn’t actually a professional poker player and that he would buy in for the minimum and go all in multiple times. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow… 2022-10-06T02:51:07Z

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” on October 5, actress and avid poker player Jennifer Tilly was asked about Emmett’s poker-playing skills.

“I played with him many times,” Tilly said when asked by the fan about Emmett’s reputation in the poker-playing world. “Well, he’s not, you know, he’s not a poker player, let’s put it that way.”

Andy Cohen then asked if Emmett thinks he’s a poker player.

“He likes to splash it around,” she said. “Like he would buy him for the minimum and then he would go all in and then he buy him for the minimum again. Where like other people would have a lot of money on the table. So it seemed like he loved the idea of himself as a poker player. But he wasn’t really a professional poker player. Let’s put it that way.”

According to the Poker Database, Emmett’s total live earnings are $604,390 to Tilly’s $1,034,348.

Emmett is ranked 4,104th on the site and Tilly is ranked 2,254. His last recorded play was a $350 No Limit Hold’em – Double Stack III (Event 19) at the Commerce Hold’em Series, Los Angeles where he placed 7th and won $2,740 on September 25.

Tilly’s last recorded play was in July 2019 where she placed 24th at the World Series of Poker and won just over $23,000.

PokerTube dubbed Emmett the “most annoying celebrity” in a 2019 article. They described the movie director/producer turned reality star “the combination of loud, obnoxious and crazy with splashy, loose and losing.”

Randall Emmett Hit a Poker Milestone in 2019 With ‘Back-to-Back High Roller Wins’

WTH…it happened again! 😳 For the second time in 3 days (and back to back in events played) @randallemmettfilms took on the wizards and ended up with all the chips! 😎 Congrats Randall, another great showing in the @PokerGO Studio @ARIAPoker pic.twitter.com/kHQobMhEgw — Paul Campbell (@TDPaulCampbell) October 7, 2019

In October 2019 Randall was highlighted for reaching a “poker milestone with back-to-back high roller wins” according to PGT.

“One win would’ve meant the world to me but getting two is something that I can’t describe,” Emmett told the outlet at the time. “It’s been an amazing run and I couldn’t be on a bigger high right now. It took years and years of heartbreak, studying and coaching, and for a lot of things to go right those days for me to win back to back high rollers against the greatest players in the world.”

At the time Emmett appeared humble about his win.

“I think 90 percent, or maybe 99 percent, of the players, are better than me, but I love the game and I work hard at it,” he told the outlet. “I’m just going to keep playing, having fun, and I look forward to the next tournaments in Las Vegas and the Bahamas. I love this community of different personalities and I’m thankful for all the friends that I’ve made like Brent Hanks, Ali Imsirovic, Maria Ho, Phil Hellmuth, Sam Soverel, Daniel Strelitz, Jake Schindler, and many more. They’ve all been so supportive and I hope that my presence will encourage more amateur players to play the big events.”

That event, which took place at the Aria Casino in Las Vegas, saw Emmett take home a $102,600 prize and came above two other players Sam Soverel and Kristina Hoist.

